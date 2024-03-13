VIDEO: See inside Belfast's nearly-finished new Yorkgate Train Station which is just weeks from completion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​News reporters were given a tour around the building site that is York Street Train Station (commonly known as Yorkgate) today.

It is one of the city's three main train stations alongside Lanyon Place (Central Station) and Grand Central Station (Great Victoria Street).

The plan is to have the new station finished sometime in April, with demolition of the old station taking place the following month.

The interior of the main atrium of the new Yorkgate station, as of 13.3.24

Meanwhile trains are continuing to stop at the station ahead of the completion of the new station building.

The old station dated back to the early 1990s and was far, far smaller inside.

The hill outside had become a hangout for junkies and alcoholics who sometimes slept in the bushes.

Building the new station has meant the removal of much of the hill upon which the old one stood.

Solar panels on the roof of the new Yorkgate station

Yorkgate sits on the inner edge of north Belfast, next to loyalist Tiger’s Bay and republican New Lodge, and almost opposite the Cityside cinema-and-shopping complex.

It is also near to Sailortown, the docks, and is the main station serving the huge number of new student accommodation blocks which have sprung up in recent years around the Belfast Ulster University campus.

Translink CEO Chris Conway said that the project is “more or less on budget” – which had initially been earmarked as £10m – but would not be drawn on how much they had overspent.

"Is it like Casement Park?” joked one reporter, referring to the west Belfast GAA stadium, the cost of which has exploded in recent years.

The old station building at Yorkgate, 13.3.24

"No – it won’t be anything like that,” said Mr Conway.

He says the station currently caters for about 500,000 passenger journeys per year, and he expects this to increase.

"Yorkgate station is a very old station, not very accessible to the local community.

"What we want to do is put in a modern, accessible station – and a sustainable station as well.

GCI Image of how the new Yorkgate station will look

"It’s a brand new station. You enter it at ground level; the old station had ramps up to it. It was on a hill basically.

"There’s about a half-million passengers per year use this station already, and we’re already seeing an increase in that with the new Ulster University Belfast campus and some of the regeneration that’s already started to happen around the area.

"We think this new station will add to that, encourage that, and see that passenger growth.”

In November, Translink had held a similar open day for reporters at the under-construction Grand Central Station.

