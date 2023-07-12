The proposals have emanated from the Belfast district of the Orange Order, and were recently leaked to the press.

Signs were displayed by marchers objecting to the plans today: some implicit, others explicit.

The banner carried by LOL 739 from west Belfast had been modified to include a white strip at the top reading: “KEEP OUR TWELFTH,” whilst a for-hire Metro bus bore signs saying “keep our route”.

Meanwhile a large yellow roadworks-style sign was displayed on the front of a white bus, reading: “Twelfth 2024 / county officers / HANG YOUR HEADS IN SHAME!”

A vox pop poll of several spectators by the News Letter uncovered unanimous opposition.

The annual 12th July Orange Order Belfast parade makes its way along Bedford Street

• Robert McGhee, 58, of Fireagh LOL 468, was up watching the parade with son Callum, 14 – both from Omagh.

Mr McGhee had walked it before with Omagh Protestant Boys, but had never come up to see the Belfast parade as a spectator. Why come so far?

"It's Belfast," he said. "It's all I can say. It's the biggest parade in the north."

So what about the plans to cut it down?

A bus bearing a sign condemning the idea of cutting the Belfast route

"Personally I wouldn't agree with it. The route has been like this here all the time. Why cut it?"

One reason given by Belfast district was the "ageing population", given that marchers are currently walking at least 10 miles, often with heavy instruments.

"The thing is, that's the problem: the next generation is not coming up. They're not coming through the ranks,” Mr McGhee said.

"Yes, it's a long walk: I did it for eight or nine years. But at the end of the day, there are good breaks, and you can fall out."

Coincidentally, almost all the people this reporter stopped at random on the streets were Scottish, many returning to Belfast for their dozenth or more Twelfth.

• Among them were Brian Hillicks, 67, of Glasgow, and Jim McDowall, 70, of Ayrshire.

Mr Hillicks has only missed three Belfast Twlefths in 59 years ("it's in my blood," he said).

He described the route cut as "madness".

It will mean those who watch the parade in the south of the city will be pushed towards the city centre once that section is cut, making it more congested.

And as for the idea it would benefit elder members, he said: "You've got to do it. That's it. I've had to do it.

"We were never asking how far it was or how long it took you. If you're in a band, you enjoy it."

"The hype, the adrenaline – it keeps you going," added Mr McDowall.

• Debbie Miller, aged 35 and of Lily of Scotland LLOL 16, Greenock, was at the parade with Karen Wells, 30, of Glasgow.

"I think it's a bad idea," said Ms Miller.

"I couldn't walk it, but they do a grand job, and it's one day a year."

• Archie Wade, of Whitburn Bible & Crown LOL 203, aged 60 and from Livingston noted that in Northern Ireland, "elder members get transport" in the form of buses following the route – adding that this does not happen in Scotland.

• Iain Milligan, aged 54 and of Hamilton, outside of Glasgow, and a member of the Apprentice Boys, told the News Letter that the 2023 execution was "phenomenal".

The idea of tearing up the current set-up would be "very foolish", and would hurt attendance.

"I know a lot of people in these districts, and I've been speaking to them over the last few days," he said.

"They're very unhappy about it."

• Gavin Hall, 50, from near Glasgow, was along with daughter Emma, 14 (who was visiting the Belfast Twelfth for the second time).

He has been over to Belfast some 30 or so times before, because "the tradition has filtered down" through generations of his family – a tradition of "loyalism, and being in the Protestant faith".

"It's different compared to Scotland – it's a lot bigger," he said.

Cutting the route is a "terrible" idea, "and fingers crossed it doesn't happen".

Why so?

"Because we're playing into other folk's hands, basically," he replied.