When Donald Trump, Keir Starmer and King Charles were together at Windsor Castle, it was a reminder that the Belfast News Letter has reported on them all - and their predecessors, for almost 300 years

​It was timely that three leaders were rarely seen together last week, because it coincided with yet another News Letter birthday – our 288th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seeing President Donald Trump, King Charles III and the UK prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, sitting near to each other at the banquet in Windsor Castle on Wednesday nine days ago was a reminder of this newspaper’s remarkable long history, which has just reached another milestone.

We are the oldest English language daily newspaper in the world, and as such have a remarkable record in covering the men and women who have held those three distinguished positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have reported on every prime minister since that office was founded in the early 1700s – the first holder, Robert Walpole, was in Downing Street when the Belfast News Letter was launched in September 1737. There have now been 58 prime ministers, of whom Sir Keir is the latest (there have been 70 premierships, because some prime ministers such as Harold Wilson have held the post two or more times in non consecutive terms).

From left, President Trump, King Charles and Sir Keir Starmer, seen at Windsor Castle on Wednesday September 17, our birthday, are among 114 people who have held their respective roles and on whom we have reported over the centuries. The News Letter was founded 288 years ago in Sept 1737. Pic: Phil Noble/PA Wire/PA

We have also reported on every American president since the first of them, George Washington, became commander-in-chief in 1789, six years after Britain was defeated in the revolutionary war, leading to the foundation of the United States.

Incidentally, there was a charming myth – believed for a while by the News Letter itself – that we were the first paper in Europe to report the 1776 July 4 declaration of independence, when we published the document on our front page in late August after news crossed the Atlantic. In fact, we later established that it was reported days earlier in London. Even so, it is remarkable that we were able to report that momentous event in full, something that The Times of London was not around to do – despite being a very old and distinguished title, it was not founded until 1785.

President Trump is the 45th man to be US president (but there have been 47 presidencies, because two of them held the office twice).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And we have reported on the most recent 11 men and women who have been monarchs of Britain, which is a quarter of the 44 kings and queens since 1066. King Charles III is the latest of those.

This is the oldest surviving edition of the Belfast News Letter, from October 1738, a year after our founding. The early surviving editions are now available online thanks to a government project to upload past copies

As you can see from the above statistics, there have been far fewer such British heads of state in our time covering events than been prime ministers or US presidents. This is because the former are hereditary and stay in office for life unless they are deposed or abdicate.

As the editor of this paper one of my favourite statistics is this: that three monarchs alone were around on the throne for the great bulk of our 288 years – almost 200 of them. The three longest serving heads of state, King George III, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II between them were monarch for a combined total of just shy of 194 years (Elizabeth for 70 years 7 months from 1952 to 2022; Victoria for 63 years 7 months, 1838 to 1901; George III for 59 years, 3 months, 1760-1820).