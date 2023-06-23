Flies came undone on the sticky paper

As a child I remember swirly, sticky fly paper hanging from light fittings in my home, and that of everyone else. It was a stomach-churning sight to behold.

The roll of tape would unfurl into a yellow streamer of death. Each day the tape would become blacker and blacker as more hapless flies literally met a sticky end.

I can recall the fly-festooned paper hanging in shops too, the flies polka-dotting the paper like blackcurrants.

Flypaper was invented in 1861 by a German baker who hung a sheet of molasses-coated wrapping paper in his window. In the years to come, arsenic was added (although not these days), making it a nifty purchase for those wanting more than flies undone.