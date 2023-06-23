News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Blast from the past: Sticky fly paper was a common sight in NI homes during the summer months

With summer comes flies – fruit flies, house flies and big buzzing bluebottles. So how to get rid of the blighters?
By Helen McGurk
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Flies came undone on the sticky paperFlies came undone on the sticky paper
Flies came undone on the sticky paper

As a child I remember swirly, sticky fly paper hanging from light fittings in my home, and that of everyone else. It was a stomach-churning sight to behold.

The roll of tape would unfurl into a yellow streamer of death. Each day the tape would become blacker and blacker as more hapless flies literally met a sticky end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I can recall the fly-festooned paper hanging in shops too, the flies polka-dotting the paper like blackcurrants.

Flypaper was invented in 1861 by a German baker who hung a sheet of molasses-coated wrapping paper in his window. In the years to come, arsenic was added (although not these days), making it a nifty purchase for those wanting more than flies undone.

Most Popular

I’m sure some people still use the stuff, but the concept is truly nauseating – dead flies sticking to dangling, diaphanous paper. There are other less repugnant ways to literally have them drop like flies….a swatter, a spray, apple cider vinegar, a glass of red wine is meant to work (if it doesn’t attract the flies, then at least the fly-infested homeowner can have a swig and block out the buzz).