Lieutenant Columbo is an iconic TV detective with his shabby appearance and razor-sharp mind

One TV detective still far outshines the rest –Lieutenant Columbo!

With his cigar, crumpled beige mac, battered car, Basset Hound and unseen, but frequently mentioned wife, the late Peter Falk’s shambling homicide detective is as watchable now as when the series launched in the 1970s.

With sly, relentless questioning, the befuddled, but brilliant Columbo, takes down cunning killer after cunning killer, pulling their lies apart one by one.

In every episode you know exactly what’s going to happen before you’ve even sat down to watch it. There’s a crime and a perpetrator. Suspects (often affluent members of high society) carefully cover their tracks and are initially dismissive of Columbo's rambling speeches and apparent ineptitude.