Picture Special: B+W images from the News Letter archive many uncaptioned - Can you help?

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 11:40 BST
Looking into the News Letter archive at some of the black & white images stored there

Many of the images came uncaptioned. If you can help let us know at [email protected]

Uncaptioned image

1. Picture 1

Uncaptioned image Photo: News Letter

Photo Sales
Officebearers head the parade through Larne to a meeting in the Orange Hall in February 1982. Picture: News Letter archives

2. Picture 2

Officebearers head the parade through Larne to a meeting in the Orange Hall in February 1982. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter

Photo Sales
Adding a splash of colour to the Last Saturday celebrations held in Portadown at the end of August 1980. Picture: News Letter archives

3. Picture 3

Adding a splash of colour to the Last Saturday celebrations held in Portadown at the end of August 1980. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter

Photo Sales
Police take the names and addresses of black taxi drivers in February 1982 after they threw their weight behind the street campaign to save Dunlambert Boys' and Somerdale Boys' Secondary schools. Their cabs were used to block traffic at the Antrim Road, Donegall Street and Shankill Road. The drivers joined parents from both schools on the picket line. Picture: News Letter archives

4. Picture 4

Police take the names and addresses of black taxi drivers in February 1982 after they threw their weight behind the street campaign to save Dunlambert Boys' and Somerdale Boys' Secondary schools. Their cabs were used to block traffic at the Antrim Road, Donegall Street and Shankill Road. The drivers joined parents from both schools on the picket line. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice