Picture Special: B+W images from the News Letter archive many uncaptioned - Can you help?

Many of the images came uncaptioned. If you can help let us know at [email protected]
1. Picture 1
Uncaptioned image Photo: News Letter
2. Picture 2
Officebearers head the parade through Larne to a meeting in the Orange Hall in February 1982. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter
3. Picture 3
Adding a splash of colour to the Last Saturday celebrations held in Portadown at the end of August 1980. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter
4. Picture 4
Police take the names and addresses of black taxi drivers in February 1982 after they threw their weight behind the street campaign to save Dunlambert Boys' and Somerdale Boys' Secondary schools. Their cabs were used to block traffic at the Antrim Road, Donegall Street and Shankill Road. The drivers joined parents from both schools on the picket line. Picture: News Letter archives Photo: News Letter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.