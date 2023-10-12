The first sod of the Silent Valley reservoir is cut by Lord Carson (1923)
and live on Freeview channel 276
The reservoir, which was to be formed by transforming the valley into a lake, was to have a storage capacity of 3,000 million gallons, and it was estimated that it would cost “upwards of one million pounds”. Messrs S Pearson and Son, Ltd, London, were the contractors, and the preliminary work had already begun, reported the News Letter.
Lord Carson and Lady Carson had been the guests overnight of the Earl and Countess of Kilmorey at Mourne Park, Kilkeel, and they were accompanied by their hosts as they travelled by car to the Silent Valley, where they were received by the chairman and members of the Belfast City and District Water Board.
“Their arrival,” reported the News Letter’s correspondent who attended that day, “was signalised by hearty cheering, and having chatted for a few moments with the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, Lady Craig, and other distinguished guests, they were conducted to the spot chosen for the ceremony.”
At this spot “a very large and representative gathering” had assembled, and the cheering was renewed as Lord and Lady Carson approached. Lady Carson received a beautiful bouquet which was presented by Miss Ambi Innes, the granddaughter of Mr E McElroy, deputy chairman of the Commissioners.
The chairman of the commissioners (Mr W J Scarlett), in introducing Lord Carson of Duncairn, and requesting him to open the work of the construction of the Silent Valley Reservoir by cutting the first sod, thanked His Lordship for accepting their invitation to take part in that function. He said: “We appreciate very much the encouragement which your presence gives us.”
Continuing, Mr Scarlett said: “The city of Belfast, famed for world greatness in the magnitude of its shipbuilding and manufacturing industries, will enhance that fame by the work which our distinguished guest will formally inaugurate, and which, when it has reached the stage of completion, will form one of the greatest undertakings of its kind in the United Kingdom, whilst in Ireland it will be without parallel.”
Sir Ernest Moir, Bart, on behalf of the contractors, presented Lord Carson with a silver spade with which to turn the sod. The face of the spade contained the following inscription: “This spade was presented to the Right Honourable Lord Carson of Duncairn, PC, LLD, on the occasion of his cutting with it the first sod in connection with the construction of the Silent Valley Reservoir for the Belfast City and District Water Commissioners on the 10th October, 1923.”
The _reverse side of the spade contained the signatures of the chairman, members, and principal officials of the board, as well as that of Sir Ernest Moir, representing the contractors.
Lord Carson, amidst great applause, cut the sod and placed it on a barrow to be wheeled off by Miss Innes. The barrow, which was also silver mounted, was a gift to Miss Innes, and bore the following inscription: “This barrow was presented to Ambi limes on the occasion of her wheeling away in it the first sod cut in connection with the construction of the Silent Valley Reservoir for the Belfast City and District Water Commissioners on the 10th October, 1923.”
Addressing the assembly, Lord Carson said: “At this moment I only desire to say one or two words, as I understand there is to be a luncheon. May God bless this work. May his great engineering scheme prove as successful as the many great schemes that have made your province great, and may the foresight of this board prove a great and huge blessing to the present and future populations of Belfast because believe me, Belfast, great as it is, is going to be far greater. It is only by the courage of preparing for the future greatness that you will have the achievement which you desire. God bless the work.”