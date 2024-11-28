Tragedy as permanent way workmen killed at Omagh Railway Station (1950)

Four men lost their lives and a fifth was seriously injured when the 9.25am passenger train from Londonderry to Belfast ran into a squad of permanent way workmen at Omagh station on Friday, November 24, 1950, reported the News Letter.

The accident happened as the train was entering the station, “which was on a sharp bend. There was fog at the time”.

The names of the dead were: John Cleary (55), Drumshanley, Omagh, John Cassidy (48), Deerpark, Omagh, John McCrory (51), Mullaghmore, Omagh and Daniel McCrory (46), River Row, Omagh.

Mr Cleary and Cassidy were killed outright. Within an hour of admission to hospital John McCrory died, and Daniel McCrory died four hours later..

Later in the week the name of Charles Flanagan (50), Dromore Road, Omagh, was added to the list after his death in Tyrone County Hospital, Dungannon. He had 25 years' service with the Great Northern Railway Company, and left a wife and four children.

The News Letter reported: “Five doctors who had arrived at the station attended to the injured men, and three Roman Catholic clergymen also were present. A number of police, in charge of District Inspector Walker, also arrived and gave assistance.

“The first ambulance to arrive was a military one, and in it the injured men were taken to Tyrone County Hospital, and ambulances for the hospitals and health authorities conveyed the dead men to the morgue.”

The train involved in the accident arrived at Omagh about 10.33am. A few minutes earlier a passenger train from Enniskillen had drawn up at the station, and there was quite a lot of traffic as passengers were transferring from the Enniskillen train to the platforms from which the Belfast and the Londonderry trains start.

The five members of the permanent way squad were, it was stated, working on the track alongside the Enniskillen train, and they were struck.

The Great Northern Railway Company had expressed its deep regret at the accident.