Ian Baraclough is recovering in hospital after suffering “extensive back and neck injuries” while swimming in Mauritius just over a week ago

​Former Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is recovering in hospital after suffering "extensive back and neck injuries" while swimming in Mauritius just over a week ago.​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baraclough is currently sporting director at Partick Thistle and the Scottish club said in a statement that the 54-year-old, who began his role at Firhill in April, "required immediate surgery to ensure that the injuries were not life-changing".

They added that it would likely be "several weeks" before he can return to Scotland, with a “further period of recovery” also required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club chairman Richard Beastall said on the Jags' website: “It was a harrowing time for Ian and his family immediately after the accident however things are beginning to settle now. He suffered broken bones in both his neck and back but thankfully the speed in which he was operated on, and the care that was taken pre-operation, has helped the situation significantly.

“Ian has only been at the club for a short time however he has impressed everyone with his professionalism and drive. Everyone at The Wyre Stadium at Firhill wishes Ian a quick and full recovery.

“We have contingency measures in place to cope with his absence. These includes extra duties being carried out by our new Head of Recruitment, Lee Turnbull, who has now officially started, and others at the club. I thank everyone for rallying together.”

In a statement, Baraclough added: “On behalf of myself, my wife, my children and my wider family I would like to thank the surgeons and staff at the Wellkin Hospital, Mauritius for their exceptional care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like to thank Club Chairman Richard Beastall and all of the team at Partick Thistle for their support and well wishes. In my short space of time I have already felt the close bond and drive from staff, players, fans and volunteers that make Thistle what it is.

“I’m looking forward to returning as quickly as possible and get back to that unique and special feeling that really marks Thistle out as a football club with a passion to be different and an ambition to succeed.

“It is one that I am very proud to be a part of.”

Baraclough held the Northern Ireland post for two years before being sacked in October 2022.

He then had a spell as assistant manager at Cheltenham Town, as well as being a director of football at National League side Fylde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partick revealed in April this year that Baraclough had emerged from a field of more than 100 applicants to become their first ever sporting director.

A statement at the time from chairman Beastall read: “Ian impressed us during the thorough process we undertook to identify someone with the skills and experience required to ensure our football operations are designed to bring long-term value to the club, whilst demonstrating that he will be a natural cultural fit for Partick Thistle.