Ronan Hale (right) has completed his international switch from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland

The Irish Football Association has confirmed that Ronan Hale has completed his international transfer from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green and White Army had been waiting for the international clearance to be completed for several months, with FIFA now ratifying the switch.

The 26-year-old striker has scored five times for Scottish side Ross County since making the move from Cliftonville in the summer, where he won the Irish Cup last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hale netted twice in the Cup decider against Linfield as the Reds lifted the trophy for the first time since 1979.

His fine performances then alerted the services of numerous cross-channel clubs but it was Ross County who won his signature, with Hale signing a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Belfast-born Hale has previously represented the Republic of Ireland at U19 and U21 level.

He has also previously been on the books at Birmingham City, Derry City, St Patrick's Athletic and Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking back in November, Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill was uncertain when he would be able to finally choose Hale as part of his panel.

“We’re in constant contact but sending emails every three days isn’t going to get it done any quicker,” he added.. “All the paperwork is there at FIFA but I said many times I didn’t expect it to be done quickly and unfortunately Ronan is not eligible for us to consider.”