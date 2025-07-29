Manchester United lead coach Tom Curtis hailed his side’s performance in front of a large crowd as they beat Rangers at The Showgrounds.

A brace of well-taken goals in the second-half by Abdoulaye Bassirou Nkoto proved to be the difference as United sealed their second win in as many days.

Over 3500 people flocked into the Ballycastle Road to savour proceedings as former Man Utd stars Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick watched their sons play.

Speaking after the game, Curtis commented on the result and how the young Red Devils coped well with the experience.

United’s Abdoulaye Douka Nkoto celebrates his second goal against Rangers

He argued that the goals scored by Nkoto will likely be the best in the tournament this week and that United really enjoy taking part in SuperCupNI year on year.