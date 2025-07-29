WATCH: Manchester United coach hails exposure of SuperCupNI as more than 3,500 people watch clash against Rangers at the Coleraine Showgrounds
A brace of well-taken goals in the second-half by Abdoulaye Bassirou Nkoto proved to be the difference as United sealed their second win in as many days.
Over 3500 people flocked into the Ballycastle Road to savour proceedings as former Man Utd stars Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick watched their sons play.
Speaking after the game, Curtis commented on the result and how the young Red Devils coped well with the experience.
He argued that the goals scored by Nkoto will likely be the best in the tournament this week and that United really enjoy taking part in SuperCupNI year on year.
Curtis offered his verdict as United finish their group campaign with a clash against County Tyrone at the Riada Stadium in Ballymoney.
