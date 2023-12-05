The acquisition marks a significant milestone enabling the company to broaden its product offerings with GM Tyres large base of motor cycle customers

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Kerrs Tyres Group, which has around 20 local stores, further solidifying its commitment and expanding its footprint in the Northern Ireland tyre Industry.

The purchase of GM Tyres represents a strategic expansion for Kerrs Tyres Group, enabling the company to broaden its product offerings with GM Tyres large customer base of motor cycle customers it will also enhance its distribution network, and leverage synergies to provide even greater value to its customers.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of GM Tyres, a move that aligns with our long-term growth strategy and helping us reach our goal of operating 35 points of sale by 2026," said Richard Livingston, group commercial manager .

"This acquisition not only expands our product portfolio into motorcycle tyres but also reinforces our dedication to providing exceptional quality and service to our valued customers."

Customers can expect a seamless transition as Kerrs Tyres Group integrates GM Tyres into its operations. The combined expertise of both companies will result in a stronger, more versatile organization, well-equipped to address the diverse demands of the market.

Northern Ireland's Kerrs Tyres Group acquires GM Tyres, expanding a bigger footprint in the tyre industry. Pictured are Glenn McAllister (formerly GM Tyres) and Richard Livingston, Kerrs Tyres Group

As part of the acquisition, Kerrs Tyres Group will retain all personnel from GM Tyres, ensuring continuity and building on the existing strengths of the acquired company. This strategic approach aims to preserve the legacy of GM Tyres while harnessing the collective capabilities of both organizations to drive innovation and excellence.

Glenn McAllister previous owner of GM Tyres, added: “it has been an easy decision to pass my family business on to Kerr’s Tyres Group, a larger business that still retains those important values.”