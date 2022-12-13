We need to know how many days it is until Christmas Day.

The answer is quite frightening – 12 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So we have just 12 days to get our presents, food and lives together.

This year Christmas is on Sunday, 25 December.

New Year – Saturday, December 31 - is also a special time in Northern Ireland where families join together to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to Christmas our towns and cities become magical places with twinkling lights and cosy pubs to escape into as the nights turn cooler.

When should you put up your Christmas tree in 2022, if it is not already up?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditionally, Christmas trees should be put up and decorated at the start of Advent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the season in which Christians prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Advent begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas, known as Advent Sunday, and always ends on Christmas Eve (24 December).2 Nov 2022

According to tradition, Christmas trees and decorations should go up on the first day of Advent, which is the fourth Sunday before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, that fell on Sunday 27th November 2022.

Santa Claus

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is Easter 2023?

Easter Sunday is on 9th April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter is the only holiday whose date fluctuates from year to year.

Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, the first full moon after the vernal equinox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back view of young woman in a red santa claus christmas hat sitting near window, having breakfast

Read more:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture showing group of friends wearing masks praying over Thanksgiving Christmas table at home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas tree and heap of gift boxes