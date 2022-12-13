News you can trust since 1737
How many days until Christmas 2022? - how long do we have left?

Christmas is now almost on top of us – and we need to finalise plans.

By Gemma Murray
3 hours ago - 1 min read

We need to know how many days it is until Christmas Day.

The answer is quite frightening – 12 days.

So we have just 12 days to get our presents, food and lives together.

This year Christmas is on Sunday, 25 December.

New Year – Saturday, December 31 - is also a special time in Northern Ireland where families join together to celebrate.

Prior to Christmas our towns and cities become magical places with twinkling lights and cosy pubs to escape into as the nights turn cooler.

When should you put up your Christmas tree in 2022, if it is not already up?

Traditionally, Christmas trees should be put up and decorated at the start of Advent.

This is the season in which Christians prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Advent begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas, known as Advent Sunday, and always ends on Christmas Eve (24 December).2 Nov 2022

According to tradition, Christmas trees and decorations should go up on the first day of Advent, which is the fourth Sunday before Christmas.

This year, that fell on Sunday 27th November 2022.

Santa Claus
When is Easter 2023?

Easter Sunday is on 9th April 2023.

Easter is the only holiday whose date fluctuates from year to year.

Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, the first full moon after the vernal equinox.

Northern Ireland