How to recycle your Christmas tree in Northern Ireland - full list of recycling centres and tree collections
As Christmas draws to a close, here's how you can recycle your Christmas tree in Northern Ireland.
It's a popular tradition to take down your Christmas tree on January 6th, but what do you do if you have a real tree?
Here's everything you need to know about recycling your real Christmas tree in Northern Ireland.
Christmas tree collection from your council
Local councils often arrange collection points of ‘real’ trees in early January.
They will advertise these dates after the Christmas holidays and advise how to properly recycle your tree.
Your local council website will have information outlined on when they will be collecting trees.
Recycle your Christmas tree at a recycling centre
If you are able to, you can bring your Christmas tree to a recycling centre near you.
Here are all the council recycling centres across Northern Ireland.
Recycling centres Belfast
Alexandra Park Avenue, 180 Alexandra Park Avenue, BT15 3GJ
Blackstaff Way, I Blackstaff Way, BT11 9DT
Ormeau, 6 Park Road, BT7 2FX
Palmerstown Road, 2-4 Palmerstown Road, BT4 1QA
Recycling centres Ards and North Down
You can find a full list of recycling centres in Ards and North Down here.
Recycling centres Antrim and Newtownabbey
O'Neill Rd, Glengormley, Newtownabbey BT36 6UQ
Newpark, Orchard Way, Antrim, BT41 2RU
Bruslee, Ballynure Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9LS
Crumlin, Main Street, Antrim, BT29 4UP
Craigmore, Craigmore Road, Antrim, BT41 3JJ
Recycling centres Mid and East Antrim
Redlands HRC, Harbour Highway, Larne
Sullatober HRC, 10 Marshallstown Road, Carrickfergus
Waveney Road HRC, Waveney Road, Ballymena
Larne South HRC, 5 Island Road Lower, Ballycarry
Recycling centres Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon
New Line, Tandragee Rd, Lurgan, BT66 8QS
Fairgreen, Duke Street, Portadown BT62 3EX
Banbridge, Scarva Road, Banbridge BT32 3QD
Dromore, Mossvale Road, Dromore BT25 1DG
Rathfriland, Iveagh Park Road, Rathfriland BT34 5DZ
Armagh, Station Road, Armagh BT61 7NP
Keady, Keady Business Centre, Annavale Road, Keady BT60 2RP
Markethill, Markethill Business Centre, Fairgreen Road, Markethill BT60
Tandragee, Madden Road, Tandragee BT62 2DG
Recycling centres Newry, Mourne and Down
Ballykine HRC, Ballynahinch.
Bann Road HRC, Castlewellan
Camlough HRC, Quarter Road, Camlough.
Downpatrick HRC, Flying Horse Road, Downpatrick.
Crossmaglen, Newry Road, Crossmaglen.
Hilltown HRC, Rostrevor Road, Hilltown.
Kilkeel HRC, Ballymageogh Road, Kilkeel.
Newry HRC, Chapel Road, Newry.
Newtownhamilton HRC, Newry Road, Newtownhamilton.
Warrenpoint HRC, Upper Dromore Road, Warrenpoint.
Recycling centres Causeway Coast and Glens
Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Limavady
Castlerock, Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart
Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Crosstagherty
Recycling centres Derry City and Strabane
Eglinton Recycling Centre, 15 Killylane Road, Eglinton, BT47 3DW
Glendermott Road Recycling Centre, 37 Glendermott Road, BT47 6BG
Pennyburn Recycling Centre, 7 Pennyburn Ind Estate, BT48 0LU.
Strahans Road Recycling Centre, Strahans Rd, Strabane BT82 9SG
Strathfoyle Recycling Centre, Temple Road, BT47 6TW.
Claudy Recycling Centre, Learmount Road, BT47 4AQ.
Donemana Recycling Centre, 226 Berryhill Rd, Donemana, Strabane BT82 0NB.
Newtownstewart Recycling Centre, Douglas Rd, Newtownstewart, Omagh BT78 4NE.
Spamount Playing Fields, Spamount Playing Fields, Castlederg
Park Recycling Centre, Learmount Road, Derry, BT47 4AL
Plumbridge Recycling Centre, 37 Ligford Road, Derry, BT79 8DL
Recycling centres Fermanagh and Omagh
Belleek Recycling Centre, Old Station Road, Belleek. BT93 3EZ.
Carrickmore Recycling Centre, Ballintrain Road, Carrickmore. BT79 9JX
Dromore Recycling Centre, Camderry Road, Dromore. BT78 3AP
Enniskillen Drummee Recycling Centre, Drummee Road, Enniskillen. BT74 5JX
Fintona Recycling Centre, Lisdergan Road, Fintona. BT78 2NS
Garrison Recycling Centre, Lattone Road, Garrison. BT93 4ER
Irvinestown Recycling Centre, Enniskillen Road, Irvinestown. BT94 1BD
Kesh Recycling Centre, Letterboy Road, Kesh. BT93 1UP
Kinawley Recycling Centre, Derrylin Road, Kinawley. BT92 4FH
Lisbellaw Recycling Centre, Station Road, Lisbellaw. BT94 5AE
Lisnaskea Recycling Centre, Killypaddy Road, Lisnaskea. BT92 0EX
Newtownbutler Recycling Centre, Crom Road, Newtownbutler. BT92 8FL
Omagh Gortrush Recycling Centre, Mullaghmena Park, Omagh. BT78 5EJ
Rosslea Recycling Centre, 13 Dernawilt Road, Rosslea
Tempo Recycling Centre, Tullyreagh Road, Tempo. BT94 3LW
Recycling centres Lisburn and Castlereagh
The Cutts, Derriaghy, Co. Antrim, BT17 9HN
Drumlough, Dromara Road, Hillsborough, Co. Down, BT26 6QA
Carryduff, 8 Comber Road, Co. Down, BT8 8AN
Recycling centres Mid Ulster
You can find a full list of recycling centres in Mid Ulster on their website here.
