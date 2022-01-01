It's a popular tradition to take down your Christmas tree on January 6th, but what do you do if you have a real tree?

Here's everything you need to know about recycling your real Christmas tree in Northern Ireland.

Christmas tree collection from your council

There are lots of places you can recycle your real Christmas tree in Northern Ireland.

Local councils often arrange collection points of ‘real’ trees in early January.

They will advertise these dates after the Christmas holidays and advise how to properly recycle your tree.

Your local council website will have information outlined on when they will be collecting trees.

Recycle your Christmas tree at a recycling centre

If you are able to, you can bring your Christmas tree to a recycling centre near you.

Here are all the council recycling centres across Northern Ireland.

Recycling centres Belfast

Alexandra Park Avenue, 180 Alexandra Park Avenue, BT15 3GJ

Blackstaff Way, I Blackstaff Way, BT11 9DT

Ormeau, 6 Park Road, BT7 2FX

Palmerstown Road, 2-4 Palmerstown Road, BT4 1QA

Recycling centres Ards and North Down

You can find a full list of recycling centres in Ards and North Down here.

Recycling centres Antrim and Newtownabbey

O'Neill Rd, Glengormley, Newtownabbey BT36 6UQ

Newpark, Orchard Way, Antrim, BT41 2RU

Bruslee, Ballynure Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9LS

Crumlin, Main Street, Antrim, BT29 4UP

Craigmore, Craigmore Road, Antrim, BT41 3JJ

Recycling centres Mid and East Antrim

Redlands HRC, Harbour Highway, Larne

Sullatober HRC, 10 Marshallstown Road, Carrickfergus

Waveney Road HRC, Waveney Road, Ballymena

Larne South HRC, 5 Island Road Lower, Ballycarry

Recycling centres Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

New Line, Tandragee Rd, Lurgan, BT66 8QS

Fairgreen, Duke Street, Portadown BT62 3EX

Banbridge, Scarva Road, Banbridge BT32 3QD

Dromore, Mossvale Road, Dromore BT25 1DG

Rathfriland, Iveagh Park Road, Rathfriland BT34 5DZ

Armagh, Station Road, Armagh BT61 7NP

Keady, Keady Business Centre, Annavale Road, Keady BT60 2RP

Markethill, Markethill Business Centre, Fairgreen Road, Markethill BT60

Tandragee, Madden Road, Tandragee BT62 2DG

Recycling centres Newry, Mourne and Down

Ballykine HRC, Ballynahinch.

Bann Road HRC, Castlewellan

Camlough HRC, Quarter Road, Camlough.

Downpatrick HRC, Flying Horse Road, Downpatrick.

Crossmaglen, Newry Road, Crossmaglen.

Hilltown HRC, Rostrevor Road, Hilltown.

Kilkeel HRC, Ballymageogh Road, Kilkeel.

Newry HRC, Chapel Road, Newry.

Newtownhamilton HRC, Newry Road, Newtownhamilton.

Warrenpoint HRC, Upper Dromore Road, Warrenpoint.

Recycling centres Causeway Coast and Glens

Dungiven, Garvagh, Kilrea, Limavady

Castlerock, Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart

Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Crosstagherty

Recycling centres Derry City and Strabane

Eglinton Recycling Centre, 15 Killylane Road, Eglinton, BT47 3DW

Glendermott Road Recycling Centre, 37 Glendermott Road, BT47 6BG

Pennyburn Recycling Centre, 7 Pennyburn Ind Estate, BT48 0LU.

Strahans Road Recycling Centre, Strahans Rd, Strabane BT82 9SG

Strathfoyle Recycling Centre, Temple Road, BT47 6TW.

Claudy Recycling Centre, Learmount Road, BT47 4AQ.

Donemana Recycling Centre, 226 Berryhill Rd, Donemana, Strabane BT82 0NB.

Newtownstewart Recycling Centre, Douglas Rd, Newtownstewart, Omagh BT78 4NE.

Spamount Playing Fields, Spamount Playing Fields, Castlederg

Park Recycling Centre, Learmount Road, Derry, BT47 4AL

Plumbridge Recycling Centre, 37 Ligford Road, Derry, BT79 8DL

Recycling centres Fermanagh and Omagh

Belleek Recycling Centre, Old Station Road, Belleek. BT93 3EZ.

Carrickmore Recycling Centre, Ballintrain Road, Carrickmore. BT79 9JX

Dromore Recycling Centre, Camderry Road, Dromore. BT78 3AP

Enniskillen Drummee Recycling Centre, Drummee Road, Enniskillen. BT74 5JX

Fintona Recycling Centre, Lisdergan Road, Fintona. BT78 2NS

Garrison Recycling Centre, Lattone Road, Garrison. BT93 4ER

Irvinestown Recycling Centre, Enniskillen Road, Irvinestown. BT94 1BD

Kesh Recycling Centre, Letterboy Road, Kesh. BT93 1UP

Kinawley Recycling Centre, Derrylin Road, Kinawley. BT92 4FH

Lisbellaw Recycling Centre, Station Road, Lisbellaw. BT94 5AE

Lisnaskea Recycling Centre, Killypaddy Road, Lisnaskea. BT92 0EX

Newtownbutler Recycling Centre, Crom Road, Newtownbutler. BT92 8FL

Omagh Gortrush Recycling Centre, Mullaghmena Park, Omagh. BT78 5EJ

Rosslea Recycling Centre, 13 Dernawilt Road, Rosslea

Tempo Recycling Centre, Tullyreagh Road, Tempo. BT94 3LW

Recycling centres Lisburn and Castlereagh

The Cutts, Derriaghy, Co. Antrim, BT17 9HN

Drumlough, Dromara Road, Hillsborough, Co. Down, BT26 6QA

Carryduff, 8 Comber Road, Co. Down, BT8 8AN

Recycling centres Mid Ulster

You can find a full list of recycling centres in Mid Ulster on their website here.