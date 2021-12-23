Christmas is here, but that doesn't mean that we still aren't at risk of catching Covid.

Meeting family and friends is an important part of the holidays, so it's important that if you develop any symptoms of Covid that you isolate and take a Covid test.

Covid tests in Northern Ireland are free of charge and there are plenty of places to take one over the holiday season.

Here's everything you need to know about getting a Covid test over the Christmas period in Northern Ireland.

Where can you get a Covid test in Northern Ireland over Christmas?

All Covid test sites will remain open over Christmas in Northern Ireland, with test slots available on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

If you have developed symptoms of Covid or if you have tested positive on a lateral flow test, you will need to isolate and book a PCR test.

You are still able to order lateral flow tests and PCR tests over the Christmas period, but it may take longer for delivery.

Speaking about the importance of Covid testing over Christmas, Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of UKHSA, said:

'The vital work of NHS Test and Trace will not stop for Christmas. I am very grateful to every single member of our staff who, right through the pandemic, have been part of our front line services against the pandemic. They will be sacrificing time with their loved ones to make sure testing and tracing continues, with minimal disruption to our services during the festive season.'

Where can you get a walk through Covid test in Northern Ireland?

There are places where you can access a walk through Covid test in Northern Ireland, you will have to book first and can not just show up for a test.

You can book for a walk in Covid test here or call 119.

If you are visiting a walk through test centre you will be required to wear a face mask, even if you are normally exempt.

Walk through PCR test sites in Northern Ireland:

Ulster University (Car Park 4), Cromore Road, Coleraine, BT52 1SA

Car Park at Queen’s Sports Club (PEC), Stranmillis Embankment, BT9 5YR

Longstone Car Park, Lisburn, BT28 1DD

Albert Basin/St Christopher Park, William Street, Newry BT34 2D

Lisanelly Avenue, Omagh, BT79 7BQ

Woodlands Playing Fields, 146 Finaghy Road, Belfast, BT10 0JE

Rear Hockey Pitch, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, 33 Garryduff Road, Ballymoney, BT53 7DB

All Weather Pitch, Dunleath Park, Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick, BT30 6LZ

Templemore Sports Complex, main car park, Buncrana Road, Londonderry, BT48 7QL

Where can you get a drive through Covid test in Northern Ireland?

You can book for a drive through Covid test here or call 119.

Drive through Covid test sites Northern Ireland:

Londonderry - The LYCRA Company Car park, near The Rec Club (Approach using A2 Clooney Road from ‘Maydown Roundabout’ towards Coleraine / Limavady following E-signs

Central Sports Arena, Kernan Hill Road, Craigavon, BT63 5YB

St Angelo Airport, 62 Killadeas Road, Trory, Enniskillen BT94 2FP

Antrim Business Park, Randalstown Road, Antrim, BT41 4LD

Duncrue Street (access via York Street), Belfast, BT3 9AQ (The site is located between China Cash & Carry and DAERA)

What are the opening hours for Covid test sites in Northern Ireland over Christmas?

24 December (Christmas Eve) 9am to 5:30pm (drive-through) 8am - 6pm (walk through)

25 December (Christmas Day) 10am to 2pm

26 December (Boxing Day) 10am to 2pm

27 December 9am to 5:30pm (drive-through) 8am - 6pm (walk through)

28 December 9am to 5:30pm (drive-through) 8am - 6pm (walk through)

29 December 9am to 5:30pm (drive-through) 8am - 6pm (walk through)

30 December 9am to 5:30pm (drive-through) 8am - 6pm (walk through)

31 December 9am to 5:30pm (drive-through) 8am - 6pm (walk through)

1 January (New Year’s Day) 10am to 3pm

What are the opening hours for the 119 NHS Covid helpline over Christmas?

The 119 NHS Covid helpline will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 7am to 6pm, and Christmas Day and New Year’s Day from 7am to 5pm.

How long for Covid test results?

You should get your Covid test results 48 hours after taking a test at a test centre.

Your results will be sent to you by email or in a text to your phone.

If you still have not gotten your results after 48 hours it is recommended that you call 119.

Lateral flow tests if you have no symptoms

In order to keep everyone safe over the holiday season, the Department of Health recommend that everyone takes regular lateral flow tests.

Under the latest guidance, they suggest that anyone over the age of 11, who does not have symptoms, should take a lateral flow test before:

Meeting friends and family

Attending an event or social gathering

Spending time in a crowd or a busy public place

Visiting someone who is elderly or more vulnerable

Travelling into Northern Ireland from England, Scotland, Wales or the Republic of Ireland

You can order lateral flow tests to be sent to your home for free here. Alternatively you can collect kits for free from these venues.