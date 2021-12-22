Stormont ministers are discussing new restrictions to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

It is expected that additional restrictions may be brought in to limit numbers in the hospitality sector, including closing nightclubs from December, 27.

On Wednesday, December 22 Northern Ireland experienced the highest rates of Covid cases since the pandemic began with 3,231 people testing positive.

It's expected that nightclubs in Northern Ireland will be asked to close their doors again.

The vaccine booster jab has been extended to anyone aged 18 and over, in a bid to help protect people against the new variant, but cases are still on the rise.

Ministers have not yet signed off on any new restrictions, but they are expected to do so sometime today.

What are the expected Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland?

It's expected that Nightclubs in Northern Ireland will have to close their doors from Monday, December 27, 2021.

Ministers are still debating what further restrictions will be implemented.

Any additional restrictions that are confirmed are expected to begin after Christmas.

What are the Covid restrictions elsewhere in the UK?

In Scotland, new restrictions will come into force from 26 December, which limit outdoor events to 500 people and indoor events to 100 if standing and 200 if seated.

Scotland have also cancelled Edinburgh's Hogmanay events.

In England, a passport vaccine has been implemented and masks are once again mandatory.

However, talk of a lockdown or further restrictions were ruled out by Boris Johnston yesterday.

In Wales, two metre social distancing rules have returned in public places and only groups of six people are allowed to meet in pubs.

Event numbers will be capped, with 50 allowed outside and 30 allowed inside.