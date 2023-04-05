News you can trust since 1737
Easter 2023 supermarket opening times in Northern Ireland: When Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s open

Easter is around the corner and many people in Northern Ireland will be flocking to the supermarkets to stock up on Easter eggs and roast dinner trimmings.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST- 2 min read

It can be hard keeping track of time over a four day weekend so many people in Northern Ireland will be visiting the supermarkets over Easter to ensure the cupboards are well stocked. Supermarket opening times tend to change on bank holidays  so it is important to note down when your local supermarket is open over the holidays in case you forget the necessities.

This year, Good Friday will take place on April 7, with Easter Sunday scheduled on April 9 and Easter Monday on April 10. Both Friday and Monday are bank holidays, meaning the majority of people will be off work to enable them to spend time with their loved ones.

Opening hours for each supermarket will vary over the Easter period so it is important to check your local branch before you travel. On the whole, supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, as this is widely regarded as a day of rest.

If you’ve left your Easter egg shopping to the last minute, there’s no need to panic as we’ve put together a list of supermarket opening times over the Easter bank holiday weekend in Northern Ireland to ensure you can get all the treats you need ahead of the big day.

Northern Ireland Easter supermarket opening times

Opening times vary depending on location so make sure to check your local branch before travelling.

Supermarket opening times will vary over EasterSupermarket opening times will vary over Easter
Tesco

The supermarket has stated their Easter opening hours will vary over the weekend and advises customers to check in-store. The opening times for Belfast Yorkgate Tesco over Easter weekend are as follows:

  • Good Friday, April 7: 8am-9pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am-9pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9 - Closed
  • Easter Monday, April 10 - 10am-7pm
To find your nearest Tesco store, use the store locator tool.

Asda

Store opening times may vary due to location and Asda recommends using its store locator to see your supermarket’s opening hours. The Belfast Westwood Asda opening times over Easter weekend are as follows:

  • Good Friday, April 7: 7am - 11pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 7am – 8pm
Sainsbury’s

Store opening times will vary due to location but here are the West Belfast Sainsbury’s opening times over Easter:

  • Good Friday, April 7: 8am – 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am – 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 8am – 8pm

Use the Sainsbury’s locator tool to find a store near you.

M&S SimplyFood

Opening times for each M&S Simply Food store will vary. Use the M&S store finder to check your store’s opening hours over Easter weekend.

The opening times for Belfast Aldergrove’s M&S Simply Food store opening times are as follows:

  • Good Friday, April 7: 7am – 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 7am – 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: 8am-8pm
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 7am – 10pm
Lidl

The opening times for Lidl stores in Northern Ireland are as follows:

  • Good Friday, April 7: 8am – 10pm
  • Easter Saturday, April 8: 8am – 10pm
  • Easter Sunday, April 9: Closed
  • Easter Monday, April 10: 9am – pm

To find your local store, use the Lidl locator tool.

