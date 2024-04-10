Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has called on the Health Minister to progress the introduction of baby loss certificates as a priority.

The DUP MP wrote to Robin Swann in February on the potential introduction in Northern Ireland. The Minister confirmed that he is working with the Department of Health in England in relation to the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Lockhart has also launched an online petition on the issue and is encouraging people ‘to sign that and show their support’.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has encouraged the Health Minister to progress the introduction of baby loss certificates as a priority

Mrs Lockhart, said: “A baby loss certificates is a tangible way to formally recognise the incredibly painful loss of a baby. We have seen their introduction in England and I would encourage the Minister locally to prioritise the roll-out of this scheme in Northern Ireland also.

“It is not a compulsory system and so it provides the choice for bereaved parents to recognise the loss they have suffered. Campaigners have been pressing for its introduction in both Wales and Northern Ireland. I welcome the Minister’s engagement with colleagues in England and hope that he will progress work on this as a priority.