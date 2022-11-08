Northern Ireland teen launches online Girlguiding unit for isolated girls across the UK

Kiera McQuaid (right) with her sister Hannah

Kiera McQuaid, an 18-year-old Newry student, was inspired to act after seeing just how much the boom in online activities benefitted her disabled sister Hannah during lockdown.

Her 14-year-old sister has a rare chromosomal condition which means she has learning difficulties and complex medical needs.

Kiera said: “Due to COVID-19, my family shielded together for 15 months to protect my younger sister who is clinically extremely vulnerable.

Kiera McQuaid hosting a Girlguiding online meeting

“During this period virtual activities and Zoom calls became really important to our family. Like many people, the COVID-19 outbreak forced us all to re-think how we worked and socialised.”

Prior to the pandemic, Hannah had been travelling 90 miles to and from school every day which limited her ability to participate in after-school activities.

“Fatigue and distance meant there were a limited number of suitable activities that Hannah could take part in locally,” said Kiera, who was formerly a young leader at Newry Rainbows before Covid struck.

“However, when everything went online during the pandemic it meant that Hannah could suddenly join three different groups – she was doing drama one night, arts and crafts another, and also a music group – which was brilliant for her.”

When the Rainbow unit Kiera had been volunteering with didn’t go online during lockdown, she volunteered to help 1st Rathfriland Brownies who were conducting meetings over Zoom.

She said: "I really looked forward to Friday nights when I volunteered with Brownies. I saw that it was possible to do so much online and the girls all seemed to enjoy themselves. We did everything from a virtual sleepover to craft workshops, and baking to completing their Space badge.”

While the vast majority of Girlguiding units across the organisation returned to face-to-face meetings when restrictions lifted, Kiera remained acutely aware some girls would miss out.

She said: “There are always going to be children who can’t access regular meetings but can join in from their living rooms via the Internet. Perhaps they are in and out of hospital or struggle with fatigue, or perhaps they are young carers or in foster care.”

Kiera, who is currently studying for her A-levels, ran a pilot virtual guiding scheme earlier this year and received great feedback from parents whose children attended.

Now recruiting for new members for a permanent virtual unit, Kiera’s Brownies and Guides unit is open to seven to 14-year-old girls across the UK.

Chief Executive Officer for Girlguiding Ulster, Claire Flowers said: “It’s amazing to see Kiera’s dedication to Girlguiding. While it is wonderful to meet in person, many of our units proved during the Covid pandemic that if girls can’t get to us, we can get to them via the Internet. It’s fantastic that Kiera is still thinking of girls that can’t make it to regular meetings despite restrictions being lifted.

“We want Girlguiding to be a place where everyone is welcome and free to be themselves. A big part of that is making sure we include everyone so that every girl has a chance to do amazing things, whoever they are and wherever they’re from.”

