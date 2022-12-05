Search begins for new Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People

Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People Koulla Yiasouma

Koulla Yiasouma will complete her second and final four-year term in the role in March at which point a new children’s commissioner will take over.

The Executive Office has said there are no specific qualifications required to apply for this position, however they are looking for an individual who can use their skills and experience to fulfil this role to maximum impact in safeguarding and promoting the rights and best interests of children and young people.

Applications are particularly welcome from those in age group 18–39, women, and those who have a disability, as these groups have traditionally been under-represented according to the Executive.

The remuneration for the full-time post will be £74,912 - £84,122 per annum.

Information about the post and how to apply is available under reference IRC284540 at www.nicsrecruitment.gov.uk