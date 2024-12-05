The Enchanted Winter Garden in Antrim has been cancelled due to Storm Darragh.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has made the difficult decision to cancel the Enchanted Winter Garden events on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 December to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and performers.

The announcement comes as a result of the Yellow and Amber Weather Warnings issued by the Met Office for strong wind, and after conducting further health and safety risk assessments.

The entrance to the Enchanted Winter Garden is at the Barbican Gate in Market Square in Antrim Town Centre.

The council says that all tickets and pre-bought tokens for Friday and Saturday will be automatically refunded, although it may take up to seven days for refunds to be processed.

Visit www.enchantedwintergarden.com to rebook for another night.

The Council will be communicating extensively with all tickets holders and others impacted by the event cancellation.