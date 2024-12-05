Storm Darragh: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council cancels Enchanted Winter Garden to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and performers
The announcement comes as a result of the Yellow and Amber Weather Warnings issued by the Met Office for strong wind, and after conducting further health and safety risk assessments.
The entrance to the Enchanted Winter Garden is at the Barbican Gate in Market Square in Antrim Town Centre.
The council says that all tickets and pre-bought tokens for Friday and Saturday will be automatically refunded, although it may take up to seven days for refunds to be processed.
Visit www.enchantedwintergarden.com to rebook for another night.
The Council will be communicating extensively with all tickets holders and others impacted by the event cancellation.
A Council spokesperson said: “We are truly sorry for any disappointment caused, and we hope to welcome residents and visitors back soon for a magical winter experience under calmer skies. Stay safe, stay warm, and thank you for your understanding”.