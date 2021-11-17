With the holiday season upon us, many people are looking forward to getting out and having a meal with friends.

But with plenty of restaurants to choose from, how do you make a decision?

Scores on the Doors offer comprehensive ratings of restaurants across Northern Ireland, with the 'elite' rating being their highest.

To help you make your decision on where to eat out in Belfast, we've put together a list of 9 Restaurants in Belfast that have achieved the prestigious ‘Elite’ Hygiene rating.

More from the News Letter:

1. Acapulco Mexican Restuarant Acapulco is a Mexican restaurant based on the Upper Newtownards Road. They have been serving up authentic Mexican cuisine in the city since 1998. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Flame Flame is located in the city centre on Howard Street. Known for their 'east meets west,' cusine and visible kitchen layout, they opened their doors in 2013. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Horatio Todds Situated on the Upper Newtownards Road, Horatio Todds is a welcoming pub and restaurant that opened in 2010. The venue is also dog friendly. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Hadskis Set in the Cathedral Quarter, Hadskis offers chic fine dining in the heart of the city. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales