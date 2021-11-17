10 Restaurants in Belfast with ‘Elite’ Hygiene ratings

10 restaurants in Belfast that have received an ‘Elite’ hygiene rating from Scores on the Doors.

With the holiday season upon us, many people are looking forward to getting out and having a meal with friends.

But with plenty of restaurants to choose from, how do you make a decision?

Scores on the Doors offer comprehensive ratings of restaurants across Northern Ireland, with the 'elite' rating being their highest.

To help you make your decision on where to eat out in Belfast, we've put together a list of 9 Restaurants in Belfast that have achieved the prestigious ‘Elite’ Hygiene rating.

1. Acapulco Mexican Restuarant

Acapulco is a Mexican restaurant based on the Upper Newtownards Road. They have been serving up authentic Mexican cuisine in the city since 1998.

2. Flame

Flame is located in the city centre on Howard Street. Known for their 'east meets west,' cusine and visible kitchen layout, they opened their doors in 2013.

3. Horatio Todds

Situated on the Upper Newtownards Road, Horatio Todds is a welcoming pub and restaurant that opened in 2010. The venue is also dog friendly.

4. Hadskis

Set in the Cathedral Quarter, Hadskis offers chic fine dining in the heart of the city.

