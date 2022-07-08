Sharon is the Group vice president of HR at Smurfit Kappa plc.

Prior to joining Smurfit Kappa plc she worked with Kerry Group plc in various international HR leadership roles, including global vice president of HR. She is a fellow of the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development and holds a Bachelor’s degree in addition to various industry qualifications.

ABP is a leading food company which provides quality red meat products to many of Europe’s leading retailers and food service providers.

ABP appoints Sharon Whitehead as non-executive director

The company employs 13,200 across its four divisions: Beef, Pet Foods, Renewables and Proteins.