Alastair’s Irish Black Butter from Portrush featured by TV chef James Martin in delicious recipe
The black butter, developed by local entrepreneur Alastair Bell from Armagh Bramley apples, treacle and spices, will be showcased in a recipe in James Martin’s Saturday Morning cookery programme as part of the chef’s ongoing focus on smaller food producers.
The popular programme is filmed at Martin’s home and features “inspirational recipes for the weekend” in a relaxed setting.
It’s a popular combination of “brilliant cooking hints and tips and celebrity guests” such as other respected chefs Richard Corrigan and Nick Nairn, both of whom feature on today’s ITV/UTV show.
An excited Alastair continues: “I was thrilled to be approached by a member of the team to tell the story of Irish Black Butter on such an influential UK foodie show. I had no hesitation in accepting.
“The next stage was to brief a researcher about the product,” he says.
“This led to a ‘down the line’ television chat with James about myself and the product.
"It was good too to see other celebrity chefs and influencers Nick Nairn and Richard Corrigan being involved.
“I am hoping the presentation and the delicious frangipane tart will help accelerate sales in Britain, an important market for me.
"I supply delis and other grocers there and can also provide products to viewers through my digital shop,” adds Alistair.
The tart is the latest application of Alastair’s multi-award-winning black butter as an ingredient.
It has already featured in Morelli’s ice cream from Coleraine, a yoghurt from Clandeboye in Bangor and as a glazing for ham from Connolly’s in the Republic.
The leading chefs on the Martin’s new show share their favourite dishes and viewers are beamed into the kitchen for the recipes and to get their culinary questions answered!
