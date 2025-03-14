Alastair Bell of Irish Black Butter in Portrush has created ‘a new taste of Ireland’ in global markets.

​Irish Black Butter from Portrush, one of Northern Ireland’s most ‘decorated’ artisan foods, is in line for the main UK award for original products next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expert judges at the International Food and Drink Exhibition (IFE) in London, a leading global food and drink show, shortlisted Irish Black Butter, a small enterprise founded by Co Antrim businessman Alastair Bell to create ‘a new taste of Ireland’, is shortlisted in the prestigious IFE World Food Innovation Awards 2025.

The multi-award-winning sweet/savour sauce is the only local product in the awards that attract the attention of retailers and suppliers from the UK, Europe and further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by Alastair in 2017, the sauce, which is made from Armagh Bramley apples, has already collected a string of international food awards for outstanding taste and premium quality including several UK Great Taste awards.

Irish Black Butter from Portrush is in line for a prestigious World Food Innovation Award

The IFE World Food Innovation Award recognises the most innovative food and drink and ground breaking ideas from across the globe and provides business opportunities in international markets.

Alastair, who has a farming background, says: “Being shortlisted for an IFE World Food Innovation Award is a marvellous boost for the business and will help to raise the profile of Irish Black Butter around the world. We are already selling in a couple of export markets especially the US. This significant recognition will create awareness in many more markets which are hard to reach for an essentially artisan enterprise with a very limited marketing resources.”

The Co Antrim entrepreneur is up against artisan competitors such as Cheeses of Wisconsin from the US; Opito Bay Salt, New Zealand; and SugarBean Candy from the Bahamas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad