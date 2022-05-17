Belfast Distillery launches new McConnell’s Sherry Cask Finish

Described as their ‘new expression’, the McConnell’s Sherry Cask Finish has been aged for five years and matured in first fill select Bourbon barrels, then finished in the finest Oloroso Sherry Casks which bring out rich aromas of dried figs, dark chocolate and lingering spice.
John Kelly, chief executive at Belfast Distillery Company, said: “It is an exciting milestone in the McConnell’s Irish Whisky journey, as we bring our latest product to market. The whisky and sherry symbiosis is long established and we are very confident the new McConnell’s Sherry Cask Finish will prove extremely popular with our customers at home and abroad.
“There is a proud whisky distilling history and heritage in this city. This new addition to our portfolio will support the rapid growth of McConnell’s and Belfast Distillery Company as we continue our pursuit to bring distilling back to Belfast.”
The McConnell’s Irish Whisky brand was re-launched two years ago and has already achieved significant success since then, with distribution deals in place across Europe, North America and as far afield as Australia. McConnell’s Irish Whisky has won several awards, including a Gold Medal at The San Francisco Spirits Awards and a Master Award at the Drinks Business and Spirits Business Spring Tasting, and has quickly become one of the top Irish Whisky brands in the US market.