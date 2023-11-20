Northern Ireland’s fast-growing sustainable packaging and labels firm gets to introduce a cutting-edge rotary flexographic paper wraps printing and packing machine at its facility

Northern Ireland’s fast-growing sustainable packaging and labels firm, Biopax Ltd is gearing up for its latest ground breaking investment.

This month the west Belfast firm will introduce a cutting-edge rotary flexographic paper wraps printing and packing machine at its facility. This revolutionary addition is poised to make a substantial difference in their on-the-go deli and quick-serve restaurant solutions for the UK and Ireland markets.

For years, the demand for paper-wrapped food products in the UK and Ireland has relied on imports from Asia and Europe but Biopax's latest multi-million-pound investment will boost the domestic paper wraps supply by over 500 million units per year, significantly reducing the need for imported products.

Driven by a consistent annual growth rate of over 25% in on-the-go, pharmaceutical, and quick-service restaurant products, Biopax is committed to providing supply chain solutions for plastic-free, recyclable, and compostable fibre-based packaging. The new production line will be equipped with advanced auto-camera colour management and registration detection systems to ensure that customer expectations are consistently met.

Biopax's paper wraps will also meet sustainability goals, offering recyclability, re-pulpability and compostability, while maintaining a barrier performance against hot foods, salads, and sauces, thanks to plant-based grease barrier coatings.

Dr Terry Cross OBE, chairman of Biopax, said: "Biopax promises to deliver a long-term solution to the plastic problem in the packaging sector and by continually reinvesting in the best equipment we will be able to increase our capabilities and fast track the delivery of green packaging and allow the markets that we serve a more domestic product.

Biopax Ltd, the fast-growing sustainable packaging and labels company headquartered in west Belfast, is gearing up for its latest groundbreaking investment. Pictured are Niamh Flannery, prepress studio lead, Biopax, Alister Farmer, senior technical manager, Biopax, Liam O’Connor, sales and marketing director, Biopax, Dr Terry Cross OBE, chairman, Biopax and Greg Prescott, general manager, Biopax

“In addition to this commitment, we are poised to embark on a significant expansion of our Springvale Business Park site in West Belfast next year, doubling its size to further support the changing needs of our customers. We will continue to invest whatever it takes to support the evolving needs of both existing and future customers.”

Biopax is also stepping up its efforts to meet the growing demand for tamper-evident paper bags — packaging solutions that provide visible evidence of tampering or unauthorised access. The rise in on-the-go and home delivery for freshly cooked food products, as well as the need for tamper-evident packaging in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector, has fuelled the company's commitment to expanding its product range.

The packaging development team at Biopax is also exploring a PE-free solution for the paper cup industry to help improve circularity in this fast-growing category. This initiative brings positive news for consumers who express concerns about the limited recycling infrastructure available for PE-lined coffee and beverage single-use cups.