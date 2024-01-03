Coleraine master blender Alex Thomas looks back on 2023 as another hugely successful year in the long and distinguished history of Northern Ireland’s most respected and successful brand Old Bushmills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alex Thomas, master blender at Old Bushmills, can look back on 2023 as another hugely successful year in the long and distinguished history of Northern Ireland’s most respected and successful brand.

It was a year which saw the successful launch of the brand’s oldest single malt and the global strengthening of the company as a creator of rare and super-premium whiskeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The year ahead appears likely to be even busier, especially in the US, for the Coleraine-born whiskey expert, the blender behind so many award-winning releases from Bushmills and previously The Sexton, another US success story.

Alex Thomson, master blender at Old Bushmills – Irish whiskey to watch in 2024

Both Bushmills and The Sexton, which is also produced at the Co Antrim distillery, are now controlled by Proximo, the New York distributor of a range of spirits.

Bushmills has also just been named one of just three Irish whiskeys to watch in 2024 by an influential magazine for men in the US, the most important and fastest growing market for the iconic company.

Northern Ireland’s leading and globally recognised whiskey brand was named alongside Waterford and Powerscourt by the influential Men’s Journal on the basis of a stellar performance in sales and innovation in 2023.

Alex Thomson, master blender at Old Bushmills – Irish whiskey to watch in 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The respected magazine says Bushmills “made huge strides in 2023, selling more than one million cases for the first time, and opening the £37 million Causeway Distillery that increased production from five million litres of alcohol per annum to 11 million litres”.

It continues: “Bushmills has the history and inventory, and now the capacity to make an even bigger mark on Irish whiskey in the years to come”.

The whiskey had clearly enhanced its position as a major innovator in the Irish whiskey category especially in terms of high-value single malts. Bushmills had

previously been sign posted by the magazine as the ‘Best Single Malt’ for its 12- year-old spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to the latest release, Alex says: “To be master blender is a profound honour but to be the one to release such an exquisite and rare 44-year-old Single

Malt for Bushmills is what dreams are made of.

“The 44-year-old single malt truly epitomises Bushmills passion for ‘restless progress’ and the brand’s unwavering commitment to delight consumers with exceptional prestige single malts aged in the rarest hand-selected casks from across the world,” she adds.

Men’s Journal says Irish whiskey continues “to experience steady growth globally, thanks to new international markets, a heightened focus on luxury, and the category’s ability to innovate”.

In 2022, the value of Irish whiskey exports surpassed €1 billion for the first time, according to the Irish Whiskey Association, and forecasts suggest further

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

acceleration. In 2023, 12.9 million nine-litre cases were sold, representing a 3.22% increase from the previous year, data from Euromonitor International shows.

A projection of 13.4 million cases for 2024 would mean an increase of 3.68% in 2024.

Experts predict that “consumers will gravitate to brands that are transparent about their distilling practices and that Irish whiskey can capitalise on demand for

innovation and premiumisation”.

Since 2003, high-end premium and super-premium Irish whiskey in the US grew by 1,053 percent and 2,779 percent respectively, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the US. While in the past, as an industry, Irish whiskey had underperformed at this level when compared with its Scotch competitors, in recent years, things have moved on considerably, with the launch of new and very rare whiskeys like the 44-year single malt announced recently by Old Bushmills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has also won widespread acclaim last year for its stunning Causeway Collection of exceptional single malt whiskeys,

This rare whiskey marks a momentous milestone as the oldest ever single malt released by Bushmills, the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery. It was produced in association with Dubai Duty Free, one of the most dynamic airport shops, which is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Reflecting the shared commitment to excellence between Old Bushmills and Dubai Duty Free 40th anniversary, this extremely limited edition of only 40 bottles will be available exclusively for purchase at the airport in the affluent United Arab Emirates and priced at a princely $12,000.

Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and chief executive Colm McLoughlin adds: “We are delighted that Bushmills has chosen to be a part of our 40th anniversary celebration with the exclusive release of Bushmills 44-year-old single malt whiskey, with only 40 bottles made available in Dubai Duty Free. This is a

testament to the strong partnership we share with Proximo in bringing unique and exceptional-quality products that are both exclusive and limited-edition to our