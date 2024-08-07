The roadshow will visit five locations across Northern Ireland including Banbridge, Londonderry, Belfast, Queen’s University and Craigavon

As part of its new brand campaign, There’s a Boost for That, Boost Drinks has released a TV ad and has launched an interactive roadshow which will help members of the public identify their ‘need state’ as well as offering ways to win prizes and have fun.

The roadshow will visit five locations across Northern Ireland including The Boulevard, Banbridge on August 17, Foyleside Shopping Centre, Londonderry, on August 31, Victoria Square, Belfast, on September 7, Queen’s University, Mandela Hall, on September 17 and Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, on September 21.

The fully integrated There’s a Boost for That campaign marks a strategic repositioning for the Boost Drinks range, including the release of its new ad, explained Amy Ankrah, brand manager, Boost.

She said: “The TV Ad features everyday scenarios where people simply need a little boost. We want people to know that whether your day’s hilarious or humdrum, unforgettable or just get-through-able, every moment’s made better, with a Boost. We can be there when people need some energy to power through, or want to pause and re-set with a tasty caffeine hit or are in need of some thirst-quenching hydration from our Boost Sport range. Proving that there really is a Boost to get you through your day.”

The upcoming There’s a Boost for That roadshow will offer the public lots of ways to interact and engage with the brand.

Amy continued: “We have created a bespoke installation with three different zones that will pop up at each of our locations.

“We have an Energy Zone that will test people’s responses with a light reaction game; we have a Sport Zone where people can win prizes if they can master the bottle flip challenge. And finally, we have the Iced Coffee Zone where the public can sample some delicious Iced Coffee with a sweat treat as they take a break from the hustle and bustle of life. We will also be running Facebook and Instagram competitions throughout August and September on @boostdrinksireland for the chance to win products, so we have lots happening.”

There’s a Boost for That campaign includes a makeover for Boost bottles and cans as well as introducing new flavours, continued Amy.

“Boost fans may have noticed that we have extended our range this year, with a new limited edition Boost Sport flavour, Watermelon & Lime, which is already selling out in some outlets. Also proving popular are the two new Sugar Free flavours, Sugar Free Apple and Raspberry and Sugar Free Tropical Blitz, which complement our Sugar Free Original.