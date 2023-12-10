Creating only 40 bottle, the 44 year-old single malt Irish whiskey (distilled in 1978) has been created exclusively for Dubai Duty Free in celebration of their 40th anniversary and it available from tomorrow!

Bushmills has made history by releasing its oldest, rarest and most expensive whiskey to date, priced at nearly £10,000 a bottle.

The 44 year-old single malt Irish whiskey has been created exclusively for Dubai Duty Free in celebration of their 40th anniversary.

This extremely limited edition of only 40 bottles marks a momentous milestone as the oldest ever single malt released and will be available tomorrow (December 11) for purchase from Dubai Duty Free.

With immense pride, master blender, Alex Thomas says, “to be master blender is a profound honour but to be the master blender to release such an exquisite and rare 44YO Single Malt for Bushmills is what dreams are made of”.

Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin, explained: "We are delighted that Bushmills has chosen to be a part of our 40th anniversary celebration with the exclusive release of Bushmills 44-year-old single malt whiskey, with only 40 bottles made available in Dubai Duty Free. This is a testament to the strong partnership we share with Proximo in bringing unique and exceptional-quality products that are both exclusive and limited-edition to our customers.”

For generations, the Antonio Paez Lobato Cooperage has crafted sherry casks, ensuring a consistent wood quality and perfect oloroso sherry seasoning.

Distilled in 1978, the Bushmills 44 Year Old Single Malt has been aged solely in Oloroso Sherry Casks which have imparted exceptionally rich aromas and an exquisitely complex profile

Alex continued: “The craftmanship and quality of the casks from Antonio Paez Lobato Cooperage, and the dedication to perfection of Bushmills spirit, have stood the test of time in the maturation of this outstanding single malt through over four decades resulting in an outstanding union of oak, sherry and spirit to create a once in a lifetime delight for the senses.

“As the cask breathes in and out, the spirit draws out the wonderful mild oak notes, the seasoning and tannins of the wood, gradually taking on its colour and flavour rich with the Oloroso sherry previously stored in the cask.”

On the nose, elegant aromas of rich dried fruit mingle with honeyed malt and warm spice to delight the senses. As the sensory journey unfolds, indulgent notes of decadent caramel and deep, velvety chocolate emerge, accompanied by the subtle allure of liquorice and a delicate hint of cinnamon. These luxurious flavours are carefully complemented by flavours of plump plums, succulent cherries, sweet raisins, and luscious figs followed by hints of toasted almond and walnuts.