With the arrival of spring and the pending Easter celebrations, Lidl Northern Ireland is inviting you to get creative with their quality Easter products at eggs-traordinary low prices and prepare your very own Easter-themed afternoon tea at home.

From bunny-themed mini cupcakes and traditional Victoria sponge to the irresistible aroma of hot cross buns, Lidl Northern Ireland has everything you need to host a tea-riffic afternoon this Easter.

When it comes to the afternoon tea platter, some like to begin with finger sandwiches and mini savoury delights before moving on to the main event, the sweet treats.

To add to the seasonal delight, begin by adding a classic Easter-time favourite, Deluxe Hot Cross Buns warm, lightly spiced with orange-soaked fruit and finished with a drop of honey, the aroma will be too hard to resist. Complement the platter with buttery Deluxe Rocky Road Slices, and a traditional Victoria Sponge with Raspberry Jam and Buttercream Filling or Coffee & Walnut Cake with Coffee Buttercream Frosting - both timeless treats that promise layers of light, fluffy perfection.

Infuse your spread with a sweet twist with Holmes Bakery Fifteens or Holmes Bakery Caramel Fingers. Add a sprinkle of fun to your display with Lidl Northern Ireland’s Mini Easter Themed Cupcakes, each a bite-sized work of art that adds a seasonal touch to your table. And for the grand finale, let Lidl’s Deluxe Sticky Toffee Pudding steal the spotlight with its indulgent golden toffee sauce and sweet, buttery flavour.

Whether you opt for your finest China teacups or embrace the eclectic charm of mix-and-match mugs, raise a toast to your Easter afternoon tea with an award-winning cuppa.

Whether you prefer tea or coffee to accompany your sweet treats, the Knightsbridge Gold Blend Tea or the Belfast Coffee Co. Italian Roast is a cert to satisfy your

caffeine cravings. If you’re looking to elevate your afternoon tea with bubbles, Lidl Northern Ireland has options to suit all budgets like the Alexo Prosecco Frizzante Italy.

Not a necessary component to an afternoon tea, but to add that special finishing touch, Lidl NI has a beautiful range of flower bouquets to dress your table for this special occasion. At this time of year, Tulips are a customer favourite, with a range of colours available to mix and match to create your perfect display. Bring the magic of springtime into your home with Lidl Northern Ireland’s Easter Posey Bouquet or the Spring Meadow Bouquet – a showstopping centre piece to accompany your afternoon tea.