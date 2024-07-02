Delicious flavours of Japan from ABP Linden, Co Tyrone, win at major UK awards
The succulent steak was created by Linden in collaboration with Marks and Spencer’s food team for shoppers across the UK and Ireland and is the latest innovation in a long running and hugely successful relationship between the leading food retailer and Linden Foods, now part of Ireland’s ABP, the country’s biggest meat processor.
Wagyu beef, originating from Japan, is renowned for its rich marbling, which results in unmatched tenderness and a rich buttery flavour.
Linden and M&S specialists collaborated with a select group of local farms on the unique genetics of the wagyu breed. This Select Farm Programme allows M&S to be the only UK retailer able to trace all its beef back to the farm it came from.
Moy Park in Craigavon, Co Armagh and Moy Park, Northern Ireland’s biggest food company and a UK leader in poultry products, also gained the prestigious UK Manufacturer of the Year title for 2024. Both are FoodNI member companies.
Moy Park is renowned throughout the UK, Europe and other regions for its premium quality poultry dishes. The company is among Northern Ireland’s international exporters. It is also a key player in the local farming community, sourcing poultry for hundreds of farms here.
The awards, the most important in the food processing industry, featured presentations to a range of 2024 award-winning meat sector companies and people, with lunchtime guests celebrating the success of the industry in London
The awards highlight both service and quality products from a range of different food production, manufacturing and retailing sectors throughout the UK.
Michelin star chef and TV presenter Michel Roux Jr took to the stage to host this year’s awards at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London.
