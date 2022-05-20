High Sea Spirits arrives at Townsend Enterprise Park

The leading distributor and marketer of independent alcohol brands, High Sea Spirits creates infrastructure for firms to break new markets including Africa and China. With a focus on supporting Irish brands, they representsmaller independent drinks brands such as Kinsale Spirit Company, Wayward Irish Spirits, Foxes Bow Irish Whiskey, East London Liquor Company and Blackwater Distillery.

Townsend Enterprise Park is a charitable organisation whose aim it is to stimulate social and economic regeneration, they have a commitment to support their 46 tenants, through marketing, business consultancy and lower rent levies.

Owner and operator of the High Sea Spirits brand, Sam Macdonald, said:” I am absolutely delighted to run High Sea Spirits from this brilliant location in Belfast, close to both the city centre and all arterial routes.

Owner and operator of the High Sea Spirits brand, Sam Macdonald with Margaret Patterson McMahon, CEO of Townsend Enterprise Park

“I work with drinks producers, distributors and importers across the world creating pathways for quality independent drinks brands. To be housed in somewhere so central and with such a rich cultural heritage perfectly matches the ethos of my business.

“I have a keen interest in Irish history and culture. Ireland is the birthplace of whiskey which is why I use the phrase ‘Spirit of Ireland’ in my marketing.”

With over 14 clients and counting, Sam continues to carry on the ‘Spirit of Ireland’ through his work by introducing the world to many incredible local whiskey brands produced both in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and the UK.

Margaret Patterson McMahon, CEO of Townsend Enterprise Park, added: “It’s absolutely wonderful to welcome a burgeoning new business like , which has both local routes and international business to Townsend Street. Irish Whiskey is an important part of Northern Ireland’s cultural heritage, so to have this business housed here is just wonderful.”

Townsend Enterprise Park, is home to 46 small-to-medium sized businesses and social enterprises, employing over 300 people from across the city and beyond, providing flexible workspaces, meeting, and training and conference rooms. Other businesses housed there include a professional laundry servicing the hospitality and sports industry, a reflexologist training service, a florist, marble specialists, artists and makers, glazier and a series of other charitable organisations including a homeless charity.