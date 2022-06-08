Irish awards success for unique culinary experience at Blank

Head chef Stephen Johnston, owners Jonny and Christina Taylor and general manager Alex Daley

Blank located on the Malone Road won Culinary Experience of Ulster and Vegetarian Menu of the Year at an all Ireland awards ceremony which took place in Limerick last week.

Blank’s unique selling point is the fact it has no menu, instead guests are presented with a list of ingredients sourced only on the island of Ireland and each dish they are served is a surprise. The judges recognised the restaurant’s dedication to local produce and they loved how Blank keeps diners guessing.

The restaurant opened its doors back in October 2021 to rave reviews and these awards are the latest for husband and wife duo, Jonny and Christina Taylor.

Christina said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to pick up not one but two awards at this year’s YesChef Ireland Awards. We are really passionate about what we do, so it’s great to gain this recognition and see that others think Blank is as special as we do.

“Our restaurant is all about showcasing fresh local produce, the finest ingredients we can find only on this island and a truly unique dining experience - with our ‘Blank’ list that has everyone talking. The fact we’ve won Vegetarian Menu of the Year, as well as Culinary Experience, shows the level of attention we give to every meal we serve. Our vegetarian tasting experience is just as exceptional as our regular one. For us, vegetarian dishes should never be an afterthought. We put as much thought into every detail for every guest.