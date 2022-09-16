Major NI retailers play a key role in Dublin awards

Alastair Bell, owner of Irish Black Butter, one of Northern Ireland’s smallest food companies, admits to being stunned when his unique sweet/savoury spread gained a gold award for quality and outstanding taste in the prestigious Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards (IQFDA) in Dublin.

A sole trader, Alastair, who is based in Portrush, had entered his Irish Black Butter spread in a jar in the hoping for backing from the expert judges in what is the most important competition on the island of Ireland for food and drink involving the biggest grocery chains like Dunnes Stores, Aldi Ireland, Lidl and the Musgrave Group which usually dominate the awards. The supermarkets pitch in foods and drink from their own supply chains for the awards.

“I really didn’t expect anything at all from the big event in Dublin’s ritzy Mansion House,” Alastair admits. “I dressed in my dinner suit, left my trademark hat in the wardrobe and went along in the hope that my Irish Black Butter would, at least, be mentioned in the proceedings. I also saw it as an opportunity to meet top managers of the supermarkets in the Republic, a crucially important market in which we have gained business from a couple of industry leaders. Nothing ventured, nothing gained! I am thrilled to have won the gold award. I hope that it will increase awareness of my spread among supermarkets in the Republic. Major retailers play a key role in the awards,” he continues.

Alastair Bell of Irish Black Butter in Portrush with the gold from the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards in Dublin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was among a group of 10 local companies successful at this year’s IFQDA event.

Winning at IQFDA is seen as an endorsement that a brand/product reaches the very highest standards in terms of quality and taste.

Alastair has won business in the Republic in the past for the product that’s made from Armagh Bramley apples, spices and a touch of brandy with both Aldi and Lidl and currently supplies Sheridan’s Ireland’s biggest cheesemonger and high-end grocers such as Dublin’s Fallon and Byrne.

He’s hopeful that a deal with Aldi involving the supply of the tasty spread to Connolly Meats of Monaghan last Christmas to glaze a horseshoe ham joint will be repeated by the top German discounter for this year’s festive season.

“The Aldi deal was a marvellous boost last year for my business. I really enjoyed working with Aldi and Connolly Meats on the project which was a successful festive product in the Republic,” he continues. He backed up the business by touring Aldi stores in the Republic to promote the delicious product.

“Entering IFQDA also reflects my recognition that I need to spend as much time as possible in the Republic to ensure the continuing growth in sales there,” he adds. “It isn’t easy, of course, for a small business because of the travel and other costs at this time when everything, especially energy and fuel, are spiralling. I have to maintain downward pressure on all costs to generate a worthwhile margin. It’s quite a challenge. I won’t compromise on the quality of products or ingredients used,” he says.

“As a sole trader, I need to be on the road regularly in both Northern Ireland and the Republic to boost sales of a novel product I launched in 2017 as ‘The New Taste of Ireland,” he continues.

The small Co Antrim company, which has won the coveted three gold stars in the Great Taste Awards for exceptional flavours and a Blas na hEireann Award, gained the gold medal in the Chutneys and Relishes category at IQFDA. Publicity from success in the awards also makes up for the absence of a significant marketing budget. He’s used social media channels very effectively in marketing Irish Black Butter and his other hazelnut and peanut spreads.

The other NI winners at this year’s IQFDA were: Around Noon, Newry, Co Down – Gold for Apple and Ginger Cold Pressed Shot and bronze for Cajun Chicken Baguette for the company which specialises in food-to-go snacks and drinks;

Bro Coffee, Newcastle - Bronze for Bro 38 Coffee; Deli-Lites, Warrenpoint – Best Product for its Beets and Spirulina Crunch Pot and bronze for Applegreen Hash Brown Topped Breakfast Tosta and bronze for Applegreen Hot Sin Chicken and Spiced Noodle Wrap for food-to-go outlets; Gilfresh Produce, Loughall, Co Armagh – Rising Star Award to farm manager Richard Gilpin and bronze for its unique Vegetable Fajita Kit;