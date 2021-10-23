Never too early for wine, love or cheer

Personally, I think anyone who does (unless it’s a major retailer inviting me to a sumptuous five-course meal to sample their Christmas produce paired with their finest wine, more of which anon) should be locked up for the remaining 61 shopping days. If however, you’re more concerned with a little bit of happiness in the here and now rather than in 2 months time, then you’ll be pleased to hear that I’ve managed to source a very palatable, affordable and suitably sombre red to help you while away these dark, dreary evenings as we wind ever closer to the festive season and all that that entails. That’s if it isn’t cancelled for want of turkeys, petrol or HGV drivers.

First among equals, but just about gaining the nod by the shortest of short heads, no more than the length of a well-smoked cigarette to be sure to be sure, as today’s Wine of the Week is the opulent, mellow and delightfully complex 2020 Primitivo Puglia (£8, M&S). Smoky, supple and delicately spiced, this medium-bodied, sophisticated Italian red teems with densely focussed flavours of forest fruits, morello cherries and blackcurrants which jostle for attention alongside subtle earthy spices before a deeply satisfying finish with beguiling hints of dark chocolate. Food-wise, this is an exceptionally versatile wine which will go equally well with red meat, duck or poultry. I enjoyed mine with a rich and hearty sausage, onion and red pepper casserole alongside creamy buttery mash, lovingly prepared for me by my devoted wife and confirmed lover of Christmas, the redoubtable Madame G.

Back to the aforementioned shindig. Lidl are the guilty party who invited myself and a very select number of other media and foodie luminaries from the local scene to sample their Christmas fare which was most inventively cooked by brilliant local chef, Danny Millar, at Stock restaurant in Belfast’s St. Georges Market. Pressure of space prevents me from describing all the fabulous food, wines and cocktails but special mention must go to the soft, fruity and superbly balanced 2020 Marlborough Pinot Noir (£8.99, Lidl). This easy-drinking, seductively smooth red is delicately spiced and also has pronounced notes of raspberries and blackberries before a lingering, peppery finish, as perfect an accompaniment to my very early turkey dinner last week as it will be to your own roast chicken this weekend.

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

Lovers of whites, I will never forget you and today’s final selection is just for you guys. The gently honeyed, fresh and fruity 2020 Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier (£7.50, Sainsbury’s) is an easy-drinking uncomplicated Chilean affair, ideal for sipping with a simple snack on the sofa- crisps, cheese, grapes, nuts etc in our house- and watching some nonsense on Netflix (Homeland works for us if you’re stuck). A vibrantly aromatic bouquet leads to a lively, just off-dry palate that is full of citrus, apricot and melon flavours. You could also enjoy it with seafood or salads though I preferred mine with my Madame’s delectable, deftly spiced chicken saag aloo.

So, if you’re there, Madame, and you’re wondering what to get Raymond Gleug for a gift as we find ourselves being drawn inexorably closer to the mouth of Christmas, the answer is not too much. A wee bit of dark chocolate is always welcome; that and a hearty meal with a plentiful supply of fine wine is all that it takes to bring festive cheer to this particular feinschmecker. And remember, tipplers, as my Madame often says- the same rule holds true for Christmas as it does for wine and love-making: it’s never too early. Till next week, tipplers, sante!

