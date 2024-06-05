New wedding ceremony room to be added onto Co Antrim hotel's main building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new wedding venue is to be built in Co Antrim.

The Leighinmohr House Hotel in Ballymena has been given approval for a wedding ceremony room next to its existing building for holding services in.

Planning has now been approved by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

There had been a complaint about the planned new room from a nearby resident, largely on the grounds of noise from the venue, but this was essentially over-ruled in the council planning report.

It said: "The proposed wedding ceremony room is a modest building which is to be erected within the grounds of an established hotel business which includes function rooms, kitchens and bars, views of the building will be limited to the grounds of the hotel and will not have a significant impact on the character of the surrounding area.

"The building will be slightly closer to the surrounding neighbouring properties.

"However the impact on neighbouring residential amenity would not be considered to be greater than that of the existing hotel and function rooms.

"In terms of design and appearance the proposed building would respect the established character and appearance of the main hotel building as well as the character of the surrounding area."

It added that "the level of noise emitting from the wedding ceremony room would be significantly less than the adjacent function room and only for a limited time – the duration of the ceremony is generally a short period of a wedding".

The hotel itself describes itself as a “unique boutique hotel” with 21 bedrooms and a ballroom for up to 300 guests.