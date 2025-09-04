The full programme for Hospitality Exchange 2025 has been unveiled, with the two-day conference returning to Crowne Plaza Belfast on Tuesday, Ocotber 14 and Wednesday 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), the event will welcome around 600 delegates for two days of insight, inspiration and networking.

This year’s programme centres on the themes of Excelling, Engaging and Evolving, reflecting the sector’s focus on innovation, resilience and growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headline speakers will feature marketing leader James Peach, two-Michelin-star chef Aktar Islam, hotel expert Alex Polizzi, and economist Richard Ramsey.

Hotel Expert, Alex Polizzi

Programme highlights include ‘The Leadership Lunch’ with Alex Polizzi, where the broadcaster and hotelier will share candid leadership insights before the presentation of the Rising Stars Awards, supported by Ulster Bank. Another key feature is ‘The Industry Unpacked’, an interactive series of seminars focused on new skills, personal development and what really drives success.

James Peach will deliver a keynote session, ‘Making Marketing Matter’, exploring how purpose-driven storytelling and leadership help brands connect more meaningfully with audiences. There will also be an ‘In Conversation session with Aktar Islam’, who will share his journey as a Michelin star chef. In addition, Aktar will host a gourmet culinary experience at The Merchant Hotel on Monday 13 October.

On Wednesday morning (15 October), the ‘Business Breakfast’, hosted by Mark Simpson, will deliver the latest intelligence on hotel performance and future growth from STR, followed by a lively panel discussion on costs and challenges facing the sector. Later that morning, Talking Tourism will examine the forces shaping the visitor economy, with updates from tourism leaders, a review of the big events of 2025, and analysis of emerging trends and opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acclaimed Chef, Aktar Islam

In the afternoon, the ‘Speaker Lunch’ will feature a keynote address from Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald MLA. The conference will conclude with the Wickedly Wonderful Gala Ball, a celebration of fine food, wines and spellbinding entertainment.

Vicky Green, President of the NIHF, said: “As the sector continues to evolve, Hospitality Exchange 2025 will provide a vital platform for shared learning, inspiration and celebration. With a focus on innovation and growth, this year’s event is about equipping our industry for future success while recognising the extraordinary talent that continues to shape our hotel and hospitality landscape.”