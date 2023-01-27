Why should you believe me? Why do I believe myself? These may sound like philosophical questions but they're exactly the same things that anyone who has ever read or written a consumer column has at some level asked themselves.

Why let this Gleug character dictate what vino I spend my hard-earned corn on this weekend? Credentials, please? And why should I, renowned gourmand Raymond Gleug, presume to know best and feel qualified to advise others? The short answer is that I get sent lots of what retailers consider to be their best wines and I've had plenty of practice drinking them.

I'm happy to pass the baton on for one week only. The Wine Society (visit thewinesociety.com or 01438-741177) is perhaps the UK's most popular and prestigious wine club, a reputation gained by providing expert guidance and offering a wide range of interesting and exciting bottles which you won't find in your local supermarket at fair prices while supporting independent growers who use sustainable wine-making practices. Their "Pick of the Range" list features selections from chief buyers who probably know even more about wine than I do. Ouch, that hurts to say out loud!

An Occasional Tipple with Raymond Gleug

Anyway, today's Wine of the Week is selected by Marcel Orford Williams, their buyer for Germany, the Rhone and southern France. He picks the 2021 Picpoul De Pinet, Domaine Felines Jourdan (£9.75) which he describes as a "go-to white that tastes fresh and yet not acidic and which is also extremely food-friendly. One of the best value whites from the South of France with beguiling citrus and herb flavours. Enjoy on its own or with simply cooked fish and shellfish".

I wholeheartedly concur and would further suggest that its luscious palate full of gently spiced fruit flavours also complements mild, creamy curries really well such as the delicious Goan style Coastal Prawn Curry which I whipped up for my darling wife, the redoubtable Madame G's pleasure at our lovely home, Rose Cottage, last weekend.

Today's second selection also comes from the Wine Society's Pick of the Range, this time recommended by Master of Wine Joanna Locke who is responsible for Portugal, the Alsace, the Loire as well as South Africa and who chooses the 2021 Vina Zorzal Garnacha Navarra (£7.95).

She comments: "I've been loving the increasingly popular lighter-style reds and this Spanish example is a juicy crowd-pleaser from a dynamic producer with a lovely label too".

She's quite correct - both label and vino are sensational. I'd merely add that this smooth, supple and superbly structured Spanish drop will also be an ideal match to goose or game.

My aforementioned darling wife had a birthday last week which we celebrated with glee following a stiff, bracing sea walk from Helen's Bay to Holywood. Back home, a delightful seabass dish with a stew of chorizo, prawns, squid and new potatoes was accompanied by her choice of wine – the soft, fruity and balanced 2020 Marlborough Pinot Noir (£5.99, Lidl). This seductively smooth red is spiced with pronounced notes of raspberries and blackberries before a lingering, peppery finish. You know, I hate to admit it but it was even better than what I had planned... and we were very tired.

Well, I really do hope you enjoy this week's selections. If not, don't worry about it. I'll be back with my own choices for you next week. Perhaps by then you'll finally have learned to trust me and to stop asking all the silly questions at the top of today's column.