Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association appoints new chair

NIFDA vice chairs Ursula Lavery and Nick Whelan pictured with NIFDA chair George Mullan

The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) has appointed George Mullan as the new Chair of its board.

Mr Mullan is managing director of ABP in Northern Ireland and takes over from immediate past Chair Nick Whelan. He will hold the position for two years. Ursula Lavery, technical and R&D director Europe, Moy Park has been appointed as vice chair.

Speaking after his appointment, George Mullan called for the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive.

“This is a pivotal time for Northern Ireland food and drink as we seek to continue to grow the sector while navigating our way though the challenges of sustainable growth, climate change, food inflation and supply chain issues,” George Mullan said.

“We cannot address these challenges alone. Progress areas will require investment and collaboration with stakeholders and all levels of government. We need to get the new Assembly up and running, and for Ministers to be appointed to champion the industry at this pivotal moment.

“Food and drink is a key strategic sector in the Northern Ireland economy. We are the largest single manufacturing industry here, generating £4.9 billion value added, and supporting 113,000 workforce jobs across the supply chain. We feed 10 million people worldwide, and our industry is world leading when it comes to quality, innovation, sustainability, animal welfare and commercial success.