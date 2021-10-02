Palatable pastimes with coffee, cocktails and wine

Not perhaps the first words you expect to hear in your weekly wine column.

But then, you probably didn’t know that yesterday was International Coffee Day, did you?

Truth is, neither did I until I opened the door of my Rose Cottage home a few days ago to unexpectedly find a pack on my doorstep containing ingredients and a recipe for a Smirnoff Espresso Martini...nice find!

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

That’s the kind of thing that only happens to people called Raymond Gleug, you know.

Oh, we’ll get round to the wine soon enough but first a delicious cocktail.

Funny word, cocktail, don’t you think?

I’m not sure where it orginated from and who ‘developed’ or made up the word but to me it doesn’t seem to reflect the product, but hey ho...guess I’m a little strange as you know already!

Anyway, back to the cocktail, add 50ml Smirnoff Vodka No. 21, 25ml Tia Maria, 15ml sugar syrup and a single shot of fresh espresso to your cocktail shaker with crushed ice, shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass and top with three coffee beans.

Intense, robust, stimulating and very direct.

You’ll get a generous hit of coffee first and then you’ll feel the warmth of vodka in this no-nonsense invigorating drink.

Will work equally well as an aperitif with your canapes or as an after-dinner treat with mints or dark chocolate.

Now, tipplers, I promised you some wine and like the man with many miles to sleep, I firmly believe that promises are made to keep.

Today’s Wine of the Week is the bold, sleek and reassuringly complex 2019 Rastras Malbec (£7.50, M&S).

This plummy, savoury and elegant Argentinian red has an opulent palate full of tangy blackberry flavours and earthy, pungent spices which are nicely balanced by firm tannins before a lingering finish with hints of oak, vanilla and lick-your lips liquorice.

One for your roast lamb this Sunday.

Lovers of white, I will never forsake you.

Today’s final selection is the fabulously fresh and fragrant 2018 AOP Paris Valley Road Chardonnay (£11.50, Wine Society, visit www.thewinesociety.com or telephone 01438-741177).

A theatrically ripe pear and stonefruit nose welcomes a luscious palate full of citrus, peach and crisp, sweet apple flavours which are deftly balanced by understated spice and very discreet hints of oak and mineral.

Zingy and zesty, this tangy, delightfully dry Californian white will also go wonderfully well with seafood, salads or gently spiced Asian or Mediterranean cuisine.

While the archetypal Californian Chardonnay is big, juicy, slightly sweet and full of fruit, this particular drop bucks the trend and has all the refinement and sophistication of a Maconnais white.

Well, that passed the time, didn’t it, and it wasn’t that painful?

Sure the time would have passed anyway, you object, but it was slightly better than being bored.

However perhaps it may have but not so palatably.

But you must remember that I do this wine column for love, nothing more and nothing less!

So, till next week, tipplers, sante!

