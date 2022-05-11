Powers Irish Whiskey launches artisan event series to celebrate World Whiskey Day

Powers Irish Whiskey is teaming up with some of Northern Ireland’s best artisans to host a series of immersive whiskey influenced events and experiences this May to celebrate World Whiskey Day.

The Powers X event series will showcase a variety of local artisan brands and producers at a series of intimate events and at-home experiences.

Whether you’re a whiskey lover, foodie, coffee buff, plant addict, or into crafts, there’s something on the programme to suit every taste.

Joe Magowan, Irish Whiskey ambassador, Dillon Bass

Promising to ‘level up your whiskey knowledge’ whilst giving people a taste of the best of local artisan produce and experiences, the events will appeal to whiskey enthusiasts but also to those that want to try something new.

The programme kicks off today (Wednesday, May 11) with an intimate event with Lucid Coffee Roasters, where founder and local coffee expert Stephen Houston will join forces with Powers Irish Whiskey ambassador, Joe Magowan to reveal how to make the perfect Irish coffee.

The diverse events programme runs through to World Whiskey Day (May 21) and beyond.

Other events include a whiskey and cheese tasting experience with Mike’s Fancy Cheese; a chocolate and whiskey tasting and tour at NearyNógs’ factory in the Mournes; a whiskey and beer tasting evening with Bullhouse Beer Co; a whiskey and wood workshop with Justin Wood in Bangor; a plants and crafts workshop with Wild Thing in Donaghadee, a whiskey dinner at Deer’s Head plus an at-home artisan whiskey tasting experience on World Whiskey Day itself (May 21).

Powers X Justin Wood

Powers Irish Whiskey is owned by drinks company Dillon Bass in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the launch, Sarah Harvey, brand manager for Powers Irish Whiskey in Northern Ireland, said: “Building on the success of our work with local artisans over the last two years, we’re proud to partner with some of NI’s leading makers to present the Powers X event series in celebration of World Whiskey Day.

“There’s a natural synergy between the care and craft that’s crucial to the whiskey making process and each of our hand-picked artisans. These events aren’t just for World Whiskey Day; we hope the Powers X event series will be the launchpad for a regular series of whiskey themed events, where we can continue to share our knowledge and passion for the craft of Irish whiskey.”

Joe Magowan, Irish Whiskey ambassador for Dillon Bass, added: “We’re looking forward to pairing up with a great line-up of artisan businesses, producers and makers this May for this series of intimate events and experiences that will appeal to whiskey enthusiasts, as well as those that are curious, or want to try something new.”

Powers X Mike's Fancy Cheese