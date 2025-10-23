Product recall: Dunnes Stores recalls products because they may contain pieces of green plastic

Dunnes Stores recalls desiccated coconut products because they may contain pieces of green plastic

The alert was issued by the UK Food Standards Agency and is specific to Northern Ireland.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

Dunnes Stores is recalling desiccated coconut products because they may contain green pieces of plastic.

The notice states ‘On the advice of our supplier Gempack, Dunnes Stores have taken the precaution and are recalling the following products due to the possible presence of green plastic’

The alert is for 250g desiccated coconut products under the Dunnes own brand and Gem branded desiccated coconut products.

The Dunnes item has best before date June 2026 July 2026. The Gem labeled product is dated June 2026 July 2026

Customers are advised if they have bought the above products, do not use them. Instead, return them to where you bought them from for a full refund.

About product recalls and withdrawals

If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food. In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.