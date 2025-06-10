Selfridges x Salford Rum: A limited edition collaboration celebrating local craft and luxury | Selfridges

The limited edition Salford Rum bottle is a true collector’s item that everyone will be wanting to get their hands on.

Two icons of their respective worlds, Manchester’s beloved Salford Rum and the prestigious luxury retailer Selfridges have joined forces for a bold and flavourful new release: a limited edition Salford Rum Pineapple Spiced Rum £41.99 is presented in an eye-catching Selfridges Pantone 109 yellow bottle.

Available exclusively in all Selfridges stores from June 11. This vibrant bottle of sunshine promises not only a premium sipping experience but also a deeper story of community, creativity, and collaboration. The Selfridges Edition Pineapple Spiced Rum is expected to be a fast-seller. Fans who don't want to miss out can join the waitlist to secure a bottle of what is sure to become a collector’s item.

Salford Rum Pineapple Spiced Rum

Selfridges x Salford Rum Pineapple Spiced Rum | Selfridges

Salford Rum took to Facebook to share a heartfelt post about the collaboration, which read: “Soon after we launched in August 2018, we received a DM from one of the Selfridges team who’d tried our Original Spiced at a local makers market – they thought our product had potential for a listing... We sent samples to head office and crossed our fingers. Two months later, our first ever retail order landed.

“Selfridges were the first big business to back us and it’s probably the moment we realised we had a ‘proper’ business. So we’re beyond excited to reveal this exclusive limited edition collaboration Selfridges Edition Pineapple Spiced Rum.”

The Selfridges x Salford Rum Pineapple Spiced Rum is limited edition, and with anticipation already high, it won’t stay on shelves for long. Whether you’re a collector, a cocktail lover, or a proud supporter of Northern craft, this is one bottle worth getting your hands on. Join the waitlist here and be ready for the official launch June 11.

Can’t wait till then? You can head over to the Selfridges website to shop the Salford Rum range including the Rum Cream Liqueur, Honey Rum and Coffee Rum flavours - prices start form £39.99.

