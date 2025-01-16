Tim McCarthy of Blackfire Foods in Belfast gained three Great Taste stars for his fiery sauces last year

​Dozens of smaller food and drink here are hoping to win more business in Britain and further afield by taking part in a global event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smaller companies across Northern Ireland are pitching for recognition in the Great Taste Awards 2025, a competition which could lead to business in Great Britain and Europe.

Organised by the influential Guild of Fine Food in London, Great Taste is probably one of the best ways to show the quality and outstanding taste of a product to retailers and shoppers here, in Great Britain, the Republic of Ireland and other global markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Taste winners in 2025 will be announced in July and the overall Supreme Champion and regional winners in September. Hundreds here have won awards over the past decade that have enabled them to carry the distinctive Great Taste logo on their packaging.

Belfast’s Thompson Family Teas, producer of the iconic Punjana is the most successful tea blender in the UK in the Great Taste Awards

It’s also a global competition in which our companies have been extremely successful, winning the Supreme Champion title three times over the past decade.

Hundreds have also won Great Taste ‘stars’ which have impressed retailers across the UK and Ireland… and also won widespread promotional publicity locally, nationally and even internationally that has led to worthwhile sales. Winners are announced in three categories - three stars for a product judged to be exquisite; two stars for an outstanding product; and one star for simply delicious.

Last year, Northern Ireland products won a total of 164 awards, including 129 x 1-star, 28 x 2-stars and 7 x 3-stars, the highest accolade available at this level. In addition, there were another 11 awards (1 x 3-star, 1 x 2-star and 9 x 1-star) given to products entered by Northern Irish companies, but made outside Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad