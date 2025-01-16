Symbol of Great Taste for shoppers sought by local food artisans
Smaller companies across Northern Ireland are pitching for recognition in the Great Taste Awards 2025, a competition which could lead to business in Great Britain and Europe.
Organised by the influential Guild of Fine Food in London, Great Taste is probably one of the best ways to show the quality and outstanding taste of a product to retailers and shoppers here, in Great Britain, the Republic of Ireland and other global markets.
Great Taste winners in 2025 will be announced in July and the overall Supreme Champion and regional winners in September. Hundreds here have won awards over the past decade that have enabled them to carry the distinctive Great Taste logo on their packaging.
It’s also a global competition in which our companies have been extremely successful, winning the Supreme Champion title three times over the past decade.
Hundreds have also won Great Taste ‘stars’ which have impressed retailers across the UK and Ireland… and also won widespread promotional publicity locally, nationally and even internationally that has led to worthwhile sales. Winners are announced in three categories - three stars for a product judged to be exquisite; two stars for an outstanding product; and one star for simply delicious.
Last year, Northern Ireland products won a total of 164 awards, including 129 x 1-star, 28 x 2-stars and 7 x 3-stars, the highest accolade available at this level. In addition, there were another 11 awards (1 x 3-star, 1 x 2-star and 9 x 1-star) given to products entered by Northern Irish companies, but made outside Northern Ireland.
Locall three star winners from Northern Ireland were: Devil’s Churn Classic Butterscotch from Seasons of the Glens in Ballycastle; Aghinlig Orchard Ice Cider from Applejames in Armagh; Ghost Chilli and Lime Ketchup from Blackfire Food in Belfast; and Limavady’s Broighter Gold Oil; porchette from Hannan Meats, Moira, the only local company to win the supreme title twice. Hannan’s porchetta was subsequently judged the best food here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.