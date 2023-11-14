Fresh seafood chowder, tangy rum-infused and orange smoked salmon and two new pates – smoked salmon and smoked mackerel – are delicious foods just launched by the iconic Ewing’s Fishmongers in Belfast.

Crawford Ewing of Ewing’s Seafood on Belfast's Shankill Road

Based on the Shankill Road, Ewing’s is one of Northern Ireland’s most successful

fishmongers, a supplier of the broadest range of fresh fish and seafoods since 1911.

The family business has a longstanding tradition in the development of healthy foods

Ewing’s smoked salmon is a popular choice of top chefs

and has won widespread acclaim for its smoked salmon, generally sourced from the

award-winning Glenarm Organic Salmon in Co Antrim, and cod loins from local

trawlers.

The new products, according to commercial director Crawford Ewing, have been

created by the company’s four-strong team of qualified chefs.

“We’ve been working on several new products with those just launched,” Crawford explains. “All the new foods use only the very best ingredients sourced from our established local suppliers.

“We’ve our own kiln for smoked fish and have been doing so for more than a century.

So, there’s nothing we don’t know about smoking fish for superb flavours,” he adds.

Rum from Copeland Distillery in Donaghadee is used to infuse the new smoked

salmon. The chowder uses only quality fish and vegetables “without any

trimmings” for a rich and delicious taste.

The company, which supplies 400 restaurants here, has been “very busy this year

because more have been dining out again and seeking natural meals, especially fish

and seafood”.

“Our shop on the Shankill Road has also been very busy due to the demand for

naturally tasty foods that are easily cooked. Our smoked salmon, which is available

in supermarkets like Sainsbury’s and delis, has won UK Great Taste Awards and

continues to be extremely popular, particularly during the Christmas season,” adds

Crawford.

This commitment to excellence has led to the company achieving the highest global

standard for quality food, processing and safety for consumers, the

the British Retail Consortium (BRC) hugely important double A star rating, its highest