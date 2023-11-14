Tasty and innovative ideas from chefs at Belfast’s famous fishmongers - Ewing's
Based on the Shankill Road, Ewing’s is one of Northern Ireland’s most successful
fishmongers, a supplier of the broadest range of fresh fish and seafoods since 1911.
The family business has a longstanding tradition in the development of healthy foods
and has won widespread acclaim for its smoked salmon, generally sourced from the
award-winning Glenarm Organic Salmon in Co Antrim, and cod loins from local
trawlers.
The new products, according to commercial director Crawford Ewing, have been
created by the company’s four-strong team of qualified chefs.
“We’ve been working on several new products with those just launched,” Crawford explains. “All the new foods use only the very best ingredients sourced from our established local suppliers.
“We’ve our own kiln for smoked fish and have been doing so for more than a century.
So, there’s nothing we don’t know about smoking fish for superb flavours,” he adds.
Rum from Copeland Distillery in Donaghadee is used to infuse the new smoked
salmon. The chowder uses only quality fish and vegetables “without any
trimmings” for a rich and delicious taste.
The company, which supplies 400 restaurants here, has been “very busy this year
because more have been dining out again and seeking natural meals, especially fish
and seafood”.
“Our shop on the Shankill Road has also been very busy due to the demand for
naturally tasty foods that are easily cooked. Our smoked salmon, which is available
in supermarkets like Sainsbury’s and delis, has won UK Great Taste Awards and
continues to be extremely popular, particularly during the Christmas season,” adds
Crawford.
This commitment to excellence has led to the company achieving the highest global
standard for quality food, processing and safety for consumers, the
the British Retail Consortium (BRC) hugely important double A star rating, its highest
certificate for a food business.