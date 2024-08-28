Finnebrogue’s sausages are sold widely throughout the UK and Ireland

​Innovative ‘fully loaded’ steakburger and a ‘naked’ sausage with sugar pit bacon have led to two local food companies being shortlisted for the finals of the UK’s prestigious Meat Manufacturing Industry Awards 2024.

The steakburger was developed by ABP Linden in Dungannon, one of Northern Ireland’s most successful processors of beef, chicken and lamb, in association with the food team at Marks and Spencer (M&S). In addition to the burger category, ABP Linden is also in the running again for the Meat Manufacturer of the Year title, the industry’s most important accolade.

Linden, now part of ABP, Ireland’s biggest and most successful meat processing business, has a longstanding relationship with M&S over many years. The collaboration has led to a range of award-winning burgers and steaks that have won the Northern Ireland company the Meat Manufacturer of the Year title in the past.

Downpatrick-based Finnebrogue, a family-owned company that’s best known for its healthy bacon, ham and chicken products, is in the running for the award for Best Bacon Product with a Naked Sausage with Sugar Pit Steak.

ABP Linden in Dungannon specialises in steak products such as steak burgers.

Finnebrogue says its sugar-pit bacon steaks are made without nitrites or other chemicals. “They are medium-cut and lean, with just the right amount of fat to retain flavoursome succulence.” They are best enjoyed with creamy mashed potato or champ with buttery savoy cabbage for a hearty and comforting meal.

“Created by our award-winning master sausage makers, our ‘naked’ pork sausages are gluten-free, produced at our gluten-free site in Downpatrick, and contain no artificial additives or preservatives. Just naturally tasty sausages.”

Winners of the finals of the prestigious Meat Manufacturing Industry Awards 2024 will be announced in Birmingham later in the year.

