The top 50 gastropubs in the UK for 2025 have been named by Estrella Damm. The list was unveiled on Monday January 27 at a prestigious ceremony.

Founded in 2009, the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list highlights the excellence and hard work of those in the gastropub sector.

The top 50 pubs around the UK named - full list (Photo: chika_milan - stock.adobe.com)The top 50 pubs around the UK named - full list (Photo: chika_milan - stock.adobe.com)
Organiser of the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs, Ed Bedington, said: “Congratulations to all the pubs that made the list for 2025. It’s a real honour to be able to recognise some of the best gastronomic offers in the pub world and celebrate the diversity that makes up this wonderful sector.”

Find the full list of Estrella Damm’s Top 50 Gastropubs below, which are located in various areas of the UK.

  1. The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge, Suffolk
  2. The Devonshire, Soho
  3. The Star Inn, Harome, York
  4. Parkers Arms, Clitheroe, Lancashire
  5. The Mariners, Rock, Cornwall
  6. The Red Lion and Sun, Highgate, London
  7. The Three Horseshoes, Batcombe, Somerset
  8. The Sportsman, Seasalter, Kent
  9. The Cornish Arms, Tavistock, Devon
  10. The Bull & Last, Highgate, London
  11. The Bull, Oxfordshire, Charlbury
  12. The Gunton Arms, Norwich, Norfolk
  13. The Fordwich Arms, Canterbury, Kent
  14. Harwood Arms, Fulham, London
  15. The Angel at Hetton, Hetton, Yorkshire
  16. The Edinburgh Castle, Ancoats, Greater Manchester
  17. The Baring, Islington, London
  18. The Pack Horse, Hayfield, Derbyshire
  19. The Woolpack Inn, Slad, Gloucestershire
  20. The Rat Inn, Anick, Northumberland
  21. Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax, Yorkshire
  22. Canton Arms, Stockwell, London
  23. The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling, Old Windsor, Berkshire
  24. The Black Bear Inn, Usk, Monmouthshire
  25. The Clarence Tavern, Stoke Newington, London
  26. The Black Bull, Sedbergh, Cumbria
  27. The Abbey Inn, Byland, Yorkshire
  28. The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton, Yorkshire
  29. The Coach, Marlow, Buckinghamshire
  30. The Longs Arms, South Wraxall, Wiltshire
  31. The Broad Chare, Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland
  32. The Hand & Flowers, Marlow, Buckinghamshire
  33. The Bulls Head, Craswell, Herefordshire
  34. Heft, High Newton, Cumbria
  35. The Crown, Burchetts Green
  36. The Silver Cup, Harpenden
  37. The Waterman’s Arms, Barnes
  38. The Camberwell Arms, London
  39. The Dog and Gun, Skelton, Cumbria
  40. The Drapers Arms, Islington, London
  41. The Scran & Scallie, Edinburgh, Midlothian
  42. The Durham Ox, Crayke, Yorkshire
  43. The Eagle, Farringdon, London
  44. The Merry Harriers, Hambledon
  45. The Tamil Prince, Islington, London
  46. The Wild Rabbit, Kingham, Oxfordshire
  47. The Three Fishes, Whalley, Lancashire
  48. The Dog at Wingham, Wingham, Kent
  49. The White Swan at Fence, Fence, Lancashire
  50. The Double Red Duke, Bampton, Oxfordshire

For more information on Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs, please visit its website.

