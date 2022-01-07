There are lots of places to get vegan food in Belfast this January.

Vegan restaurants in Belfast: where to eat vegan food near me - from Umi Falafel to Pizza Punks

There's plenty of vegan restaurants to try in Belfast this Veganuary, here are some of our favourites.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Friday, 7th January 2022, 5:36 pm
Updated Friday, 7th January 2022, 5:44 pm

January marks Veganuary, with lots of people opting to try out a vegan diet.

But where can you get tasty vegan options for some of your favourite meals?

Here are the best vegan restaurants in Belfast.

1. BaoBun

BaoBun offers authentic, delicious Taiwanese cuisine and has lots of vegan friendly options on offer including popcorn cauliflower, walnut mushroom, jackfruit and tofu.

2. Pizza Punks

Pizza Punks offers exciting Italian cuisine with an extensive vegan menu. Enjoy authentic vegan pizza and sides.

3. Jumon

Jumon offers exciting Asian fusion cuisine made from plant-based ingredients. It also has a creative cocktail menu to tick all the boxes.

4. Banger

New on the scene, Banger offers delicious vegan hot dogs and sides.

