January marks Veganuary, with lots of people opting to try out a vegan diet.

But where can you get tasty vegan options for some of your favourite meals?

Here are the best vegan restaurants in Belfast.

1. BaoBun BaoBun offers authentic, delicious Taiwanese cuisine and has lots of vegan friendly options on offer including popcorn cauliflower, walnut mushroom, jackfruit and tofu. Photo: @baobunstreetfood Instagram Photo Sales

2. Pizza Punks Pizza Punks offers exciting Italian cuisine with an extensive vegan menu. Enjoy authentic vegan pizza and sides. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Jumon Jumon offers exciting Asian fusion cuisine made from plant-based ingredients. It also has a creative cocktail menu to tick all the boxes. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Banger New on the scene, Banger offers delicious vegan hot dogs and sides. Photo: @banger.dog Instagram Photo Sales