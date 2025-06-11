Wetherspoons is bringing back an iconic burger for Father’s Day 🍔

The Brunch Burger will only be available for one-week-only

The burger is being relaunched in celebration of Father’s Day

JD Wetherspoons is bringing back an iconic burger for one-week-only, across its pubs in the UK.

In celebration of Father’s Day (which will take place on Sunday June 15), Wetherspoons will be relaunching fan-favourite burger The Brunch Burger.

The Brunch Burger features a 100% British beef patty (6oz), American-style cheese, maple-cured bacon, free-range fried egg, topped with a hash brown made from 100% British potato.

The iconic burger will be available in Wetherspoon pubs across the UK and Republic of Ireland from Friday June 13 to Sunday June 15.

The Brunch Burger can be enjoyed as a meal, which includes chips, six beer-battered onion rings and a drink.

The meal is part of a deal which is priced at £9.99 for a soft drink to be included, or £11.52 for an alcoholic drink to be included.

Those opting for an alcoholic drink can choose from Wetherspoons wide range of alcoholic offerings which includes; world beers, gin, wine, prosecco and more.

Wetherspoon marketing executive James Vaughan said: “The Brunch Burger will return for one weekend only by popular demand. I am confident that our customers will welcome its return to mark Father’s Day.”